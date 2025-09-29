Lilly opens newest Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost local biotechnology ecosystem

New 82,514 square foot facility will accommodate up to 15 biotech companies to fuel next-generation medicines

Gateway Labs model provides flexible lab space and tailored scientific engagement to support early-stage biotechs

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the official opening of its newest Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) site in San Diego, California, expanding its network of shared innovation hubs designed to support early-stage biotechnology companies by providing lab space and opportunities to collaborate with Lilly scientists.

The new facility, developed by and operated in partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., is located on the One Alexandria Square Megacampus in Torrey Pines. LGL San Diego features 82,514 square feet of flexibly designed laboratory and office space to accommodate up to 15 life sciences companies and more than 250 employees of LGL-based companies.

"At Lilly, we are committed to meeting the biotech ecosystem on its own terms, supporting companies at every stage and evolving alongside them," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories and Lilly Immunology. "The future of medicine depends on combining the strengths of academia, biotech and large pharma to solve some of the most difficult diseases facing patients. Our expanded presence here enables us to further connect with San Diego's vibrant startup community, world-leading scientists, and research institutions. Through collaborative spaces like Lilly Gateway Labs, we're enabling bold science to thrive."

Lilly Gateway Labs offers startups access to wet lab facilities along with tailored scientific engagement and strategic guidance to help navigate the complexities of drug discovery and development. The model is designed to accelerate progress towards key milestones by combining infrastructure with deep expertise. LGL San Diego is Lilly's fourth U.S. Gateway Labs site, joining two locations in South San Francisco and one in Boston. The model is also expanding globally, with a newly opened LGL site in Beijing. Since the first Gateway Labs site opened in 2019, LGL-based companies have raised more than $2 billion in capital, supporting the development of 50+ therapeutics and platforms now in progress.

"Our Lilly Gateway Labs model is working. We've seen sustained growth by staying true to our high-touch partnership approach. We start every engagement by asking how we can help. That mindset drives everything we do, from activating the Lilly network to provide scientific input to offering timely strategic counsel that helps founders avoid common pitfalls," said Julie Gilmore, Ph.D., vice president, and global head of Lilly Gateway Labs and Catalyze360 Portfolio Management. "As we expand in innovation centers such as San Diego, we're continuing our focus on scaling sustainably while preserving a hands-on approach that makes a meaningful difference for our partners."

The companies based in Gateway Labs represent a diverse array of therapeutic approaches and disease areas, aligned with and outside of Lilly's core focus areas. LGL San Diego has already attracted several early-stage biotechs leveraging next-generation modalities to work on some of the body's most complex systems and difficult-to-treat diseases.

Lilly Gateway Labs is one component of Lilly Catalyze360, alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly ExploR&D, and Lilly TuneLab which together support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities including advanced AI models.

About Lilly



Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. C-LLY

About Lilly Gateway Labs



Lilly Gateway Labs is a best-in-class innovation hub that connects promising, early-stage biotechs to the power of Lilly's expertise. By fostering scientific breakthroughs and helping biotechs remove hurdles, we help companies speed the development of life-changing medicines for patients around the world. We apply a one-of-a-kind, hands-on approach to scientific engagement, offering not just state-of-the-art wet lab spaces and strong operational support, but also curating programs to help biotechs avoid common pitfalls. Since the opening of the first Gateway Labs site in December 2019, participating companies have attracted more than $2 billion in capital supporting more than 50 therapeutics and platforms currently in development. Gateway Labs has five global sites across San Francisco, San Diego, Boston, and Beijing to meet the needs of emerging biotechs in thriving life science communities. For more information on Gateway Labs, visit www.gatewaylabs.lilly.com.

