Lilac Biosciences and Soin Neuroscience Announce Publication of Clinical Review on RNA Biomarkers for Neuropathic Pain

Peer-reviewed article in Frontiers in Pain Research outlines how RNA biomarkers could bring objective measurement to a condition that has traditionally relied on subjective reporting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and DAYTON, Ohio, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilac Biosciences Inc., a life sciences company spun out of the Giuliani RNA Center at Brown University, and Soin Neuroscience today announced the publication of a joint clinical review in Frontiers in Pain Research.

The article, "New Insight into RNA Biomarkers in Neuropathic Pain: A Clinician and Neuroscientist Roadmap to Translational Testing and Treatment Monitoring," presents a practical framework for translating RNA biomarker science into clinical tools that may help assess and monitor neuropathic pain.

Neuropathic pain has historically been difficult to quantify, leaving clinicians to rely largely on patient-reported symptoms when evaluating disease severity and treatment response. The review addresses this challenge from both clinical and laboratory perspectives, examining how RNA biomarkers—including RNA modifications such as N6-methyladenosine, or m6A—could help characterize pain, support treatment selection and monitor a patient's response over time.

"Pain is experienced subjectively, but it is driven by underlying molecular events," said Amol Soin, M.D., founder and CEO of Soin Neuroscience. "Identifying reproducible changes in RNA may give us an opportunity to measure and manage neuropathic pain with far greater precision. RNA biomarkers may also provide important insight into the mechanisms through which neuromodulation therapies produce pain relief."

Together, the authors outline a translational roadmap intended to move RNA biomarker research from molecular measurement toward practical clinical applications.

The publication builds upon an ongoing collaboration between Lilac Biosciences and Soin Neuroscience, combining Lilac's quantitative RNA workflows and molecular-analysis capabilities with Soin Neuroscience's clinical pain-management and neuromodulation expertise.

"Publishing this review with Dr. Soin and his team reflects Lilac's mission to translate RNA-based technologies into applied research and, ultimately, clinically meaningful tools," said Shreyas Shah, vice president of business and commercial operations at Lilac Biosciences. "This collaboration brings together complementary scientific and clinical perspectives that can help advance the development of objective approaches to understanding and monitoring neuropathic pain."

The full review is available in Frontiers in Pain Research at:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpain.2026.1874336

About Lilac Biosciences

Lilac Biosciences is a life sciences company spun out of the Giuliani RNA Center at Brown University, founded through close collaboration between biologists, engineers, and clinicians. Based in Providence, Rhode Island, Lilac builds next generation tools to measure RNA modifications, integrity, and quality, developing quantitative RNA workflows that enable reproducible measurement of RNA biology and bridge molecular insight with clinically relevant questions. Learn more at https://lilacbiosciences.com.

About Soin Neuroscience

Soin Neuroscience develops neuromodulation technologies for chronic pain and neurological disorders. Founded by Dr. Amol Soin, the company combines clinical research and engineering to develop evidence supported pain management solutions.

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SOURCE Soin Neuroscience