Light-Activated Ruvidar and Interferon Demonstrate Enhanced Efficacy

Theralase(R) Demonstrates Additive Anti-Cancer Effect in Bladder Cancer In-Vitro Model when Light-Activated Ruvidar(R) is Combined with Interferon

Key findings include:

Light-activated Ruvidar® induced dose-dependent cytotoxicity in T24 human bladder cancer cells

rhIFNα2b induced dose-dependent cytotoxicity in T24 bladder cancer cells

The combination of light-activated Ruvidar® with rhIFNα2b resulted in 50 to 65% higher total cell kill compared to no light-activated Ruvidar®

Enhanced cytotoxic effects were observed across increasing concentrations of rhIFNα2b, suggesting a strong additive effect

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that recent in vitro data demonstrates an enhanced bladder cancer cell kill, when light-activated Ruvidar® is combined with recombinant human interferon alpha-2b ("" or "").In preclinical research, T24 human bladder cancer cells were treated with two concentrations of light-activated Ruvidar® or left untreated. After activation with green light, cells were exposed to increasing doses of rhIFNα2b. The effectiveness of the treatment was assessed by how many cancer cells were killed 48 hours post-treatment.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:LD30 (Lethal Dose, 30%) is the amount of a substance required to kill 30% of a test population in a single dose, serving as a measure of acute toxicity. LD50 (Lethal Dose, 50%) is the amount of a substance required to kill 50% of a test population in a single dose.Light-activated Ruvidar® works by directly killing tumor cells causing them to die in a way that helps the immune system recognize the cancer. This process releases tumor-specific signals that activate both the body's immediate (innate) and long-term (adaptive) immune responses.Interferon alpha-2b works differently. It helps slow cancer cell growth, triggers cancer cell death and stimulates immune activity within the bladder to help eliminate bladder cancer cells.The in vitro results suggest that the tumor reduction and immune activation induced by light-activated Ruvidar® may increase the sensitivity of residual tumour cells to interferon activity. This combined effect could potentially enhance treatment efficacy and extend the durability of response in patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS.These findings support the scientific rationale for combining Ruvidar® with interferon, which is planned in the Company's upcoming combinational clinical study, which will enroll and treat patients diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("") Carcinoma In Situ ("") with or without resected papillary disease (±Ta/T1).Mark Roufaiel, PhD, Research Scientist at Theralase® commented,Arkady Mandel, MD, PhD, DSc, Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated,Roger DuMoulin-White, BSc, P.Eng, Pro.Dir, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Theralase®, added, 