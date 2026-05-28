Ligand to Participate in June 2026 Investor Conferences

JUPITER, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on June 3, 2026 in Boston.





Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on June 3, 2026 in Boston. Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in a fireside chat on June 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Miami followed by one-on-one meetings with investors.





Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Stifel or Goldman Sachs representative.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 100 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand’s royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit www.ligand.com or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

investors@ligand.com

(858) 550-7761

Media:

Kellie Walsh

media@ligand.com

(914) 315-6072