LigaChem Biosciences Appoints Rodrigo Ruiz Soto as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Ruiz Soto brings to the table over 20 years of global experience in oncology clinical development, having held senior leadership positions at renowned biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, where he led the clinical development function and successfully advanced small molecules, including the global approval of Ripretinib. His expertise encompasses a wide range of oncology indications, including solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

“Rodrigo is an accomplished leader with a proven track record in clinical development,” said Yong-Zu Kim, CEO of LigaChem Biosciences. “His extensive experience and insights into oncology will be invaluable as we advance our clinical programs and work towards bringing our innovative therapies to market. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to his role at Deciphera, Dr. Ruiz Soto served as Senior Medical Director at ImmunoGen, Inc., where he was the medical lead for the Mirvetuximab Soravtansine program, which was approved by the FDA in 2022. He also held key positions at Sanofi Oncology, where he oversaw the clinical development of several oncology clinical trials, including a pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor.

“I am thrilled to join LigaChem Biosciences at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Dr. Ruiz Soto. “I look forward to working with the talented team to advance our promising pipeline and contribute to the development of novel therapies that can make a significant difference in the lives of patients.”

Dr. Ruiz Soto will officially assume his role as CMO and will be based at AntibodyChem Biosciences, Inc., the company’s US subsidiary in Massachusetts.

