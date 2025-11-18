Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Secures Strategic Investment from Sanofi Ventures and Additional Capital from Existing Investors

Burlington, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced a strategic investment from Sanofi Ventures, the venture arm of global healthcare leader Sanofi, and funding from existing investors ARCH Ventures, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture. The new funds bring the total raised to $112 million and support an ongoing Phase 1 study in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) designed to evaluate LFD-200, an ADC delivering a potent glucocorticoid (GC) directly to immune cells. It also provides for Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) preparations to ensure that Phase 2 clinical supply is available without incurring an unnecessary delay. As part of the investment, Christopher Gagliardi, Ph.D., Principal at Sanofi Ventures, will join as an observer on Lifordi's Board of Directors.

Key Takeaways:

New strategic investment from Sanofi Ventures, and funding from existing investors ARCH Ventures, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture

Funds support an ongoing Phase 1 study to evaluate LFD-200, and provides for CMC preparations to ensure Phase 2 clinical supply

Phase 1 study of LFD-200 in RA is progressing as planned, with initial data from healthy participants in the coming months

About Lifordi

Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the way by leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company's lead ADC, LFD-200, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Preclinical studies demonstrated efficacy in multiple disease models by targeting myeloid and lymphoid cells using a highly internalized cell surface membrane protein (VISTA). Lifordi has also applied its novel drug delivery platform to other diverse payloads, such as small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors, a strong partnering track record, and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com.

About Sanofi Ventures

Sanofi Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Sanofi, investing globally in early-stage biotech and digital health companies aligned with Sanofi's mission to chase the miracles of science. Areas of focus include immunology, oncology, rare diseases, vaccines, and digital innovation.

