Press Releases

LifeScan Announces Transformational Partnership with i-SENS to Launch OneTouch® Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

February 12, 2026 | 
2 min read

Strengthens Leadership in Glucose Management Industry Through Expansion into CGM

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeScan (“the “Company”), a world leader in glucose monitoring, today announced a transformational partnership with i-SENS, a global biosensor specialist, to launch a continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) system under the OneTouch® Vita brand. The Company and i-SENS expect to launch the CGM products in Germany, Ireland, Portugal, and Belgium by early 2027, with plans to expand into additional markets over time.



This announcement reflects LifeScan’s long-term commitment to bring new innovations to market to improve the quality of life for patients. With a shared focus on delivering meaningful solutions for people living with diabetes, this partnership will bring together LifeScan’s trusted OneTouch® brand and global distribution network with i-SENS advanced technology and manufacturing capacities. There are no changes across the rest of the OneTouch® portfolio in connection with this announcement.

“LifeScan has served the diabetes community for more than 40 years, and the addition of CGM is a significant milestone in the Company’s evolution,” said James Rushing, Chief Financial Officer, Office of the CEO, LifeScan. “This partnership allows us to bring a CGM solution to market under the OneTouch® Vita brand with the quality, reliability, and customer experience people expect from LifeScan. We are excited to begin this launch in Europe and continue to expand access in the years to come.”

“Launching a CGM product line has been a long-term goal for LifeScan and we are proud to take this important step toward realizing that ambition,” added Michael Hooks, Executive Chairman, Office of the CEO. “For years, we have seen the opportunity to incorporate CGM as a component of our offerings, and this partnership enables us to do so with a partner that shares our commitment to R&D excellence and product quality.”

About LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch® brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch® improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. For more information, please visit LifeScan.com.

About i-SENS

i-SENS is a global in vitro diagnostics company that researches, develops, and produces products to support human health by leveraging advanced biosensor and electrochemical technologies. With many years of experience in technology development, along with patents and research capabilities, i-SENS continues to develop and launch pioneering, easy-to-use products. i-SENS blood glucose monitoring devices have been welcomed by customers in over 110 countries, including Korea, the United States, and across Europe, thanks to their intuitive design and accuracy.


Contacts

Media Contact – LifeScan
C Street Advisory Group
lifescan@thecstreet.com

Collaboration Medical device Pennsylvania Digital health
