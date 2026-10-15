LifeMine Therapeutics Forms Clinical Advisory Board of Leading Experts in Organ Transplantation

Clinical advisory board brings together world renowned transplant surgeons and physicians to support the clinical development of LIFE-001, a structurally and mechanistically novel calcineurin activation inhibitor (CNai) for the prevention of organ transplant rejection

LIFE-001 Phase 2 kidney transplant study and Phase 1b islet cell transplant study to initiate in early 2027

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeMine Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Top-Down Drug Discovery™, which leverages digital genomic search technology from fungi to source next-generation precision medicines, today announced the formation of its clinical advisory board, bringing together leading physicians and researchers with deep expertise across organ transplantation, transplant immunology and immunosuppression. Members will help advise LifeMine on the ongoing clinical development of LIFE-001, a structurally and mechanistically novel calcineurin activation inhibitor (CNai) delivered as a long-acting injectable and designed to avoid the immunophilin-dependent organ damage common to all legacy calcineurin inhibitors (CNis) such as cyclosporin, voclosporin and tacrolimus. LIFE-001 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, with a Phase 2 study in kidney transplantation and a Phase 1b study in islet cell transplantation planned to initiate in early 2027.

“Despite tremendous advances in transplantation, the immunosuppressive therapies used to prevent organ rejection continue to impose a significant lifelong burden on patients,” said Gregory Verdine, Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMine. “LIFE-001 was designed from the outset to preserve the power of calcineurin inhibition while overcoming fundamental limitations of legacy calcineurin inhibitors. As we prepare to advance LIFE-001 into its next phase of development in transplant recipients, we are honored to bring together this extraordinary group of transplant leaders. Their collective experience caring for patients and advancing the field will be invaluable as we work to realize the full potential of LIFE-001 to transform organ transplantation.”

“Calcineurin inhibitors transformed the field of transplantation and remain foundational to preventing organ rejection, but their toxicities can have significant consequences for patients who may require lifelong treatment,” said Andrew Cameron, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief of Johns Hopkins Hospital and Chair of LifeMine’s Clinical Advisory Board. “LIFE-001 represents a fundamentally different approach to calcineurin inhibition, with the potential to maintain the immunosuppressive activity that has made this pathway so important while reducing the burden associated with current therapies. I am pleased to chair this outstanding group of transplant experts as we work with LifeMine to help guide the clinical development of LIFE-001.”

“Kidney transplantation can be transformative for patients with kidney failure, but a transplanted kidney is not necessarily a lifetime solution. Many patients, particularly those transplanted at a younger age, may ultimately require another transplant, underscoring the importance of preserving graft function for as long as possible,” said John Gill, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Academic Head of Kidney Transplantation at the University of British Columbia. “There remains a significant need for new approaches that can provide the immunosuppressive efficacy required to prevent rejection while reducing the toxicities associated with lifelong treatment and improve quality of life for patients. LIFE-001’s differentiated mechanism and emerging clinical profile make it a compelling candidate to evaluate in kidney transplantation, and I look forward to helping guide the program as it advances into Phase 2.”

LifeMine’s Clinical Advisory Board includes:

Andrew Cameron, M.D., Director, Department of Surgery, and Surgeon-in-Chief, The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Cameron is a transplant surgeon who previously served as Head of the Liver Transplant Program at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Cameron is a transplant surgeon who previously served as Head of the Liver Transplant Program at Johns Hopkins. Andrew Adams, M.D., Professor and Chief, Division of Transplantation, University of Minnesota. Dr. Adams is a transplant surgeon and scientist whose research focuses on the immune mechanisms underlying organ rejection, including costimulation blockade and xenotransplantation. He also helped develop belatacept, a therapy used in kidney transplantation.

Dr. Adams is a transplant surgeon and scientist whose research focuses on the immune mechanisms underlying organ rejection, including costimulation blockade and xenotransplantation. He also helped develop belatacept, a therapy used in kidney transplantation. Roy Bloom, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Medical Director, Kidney Transplant Program. Dr. Bloom is a transplant nephrologist whose research interests include clinical immunosuppression, viral infections in transplantation and post-transplant outcomes.

Dr. Bloom is a transplant nephrologist whose research interests include clinical immunosuppression, viral infections in transplantation and post-transplant outcomes. Beatrice Concepcion, M.D., Medical Director, University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Concepcion is a transplant nephrologist whose clinical research focuses on expanding access to transplantation and improving clinical and patient-centered outcomes for kidney transplant recipients.

Dr. Concepcion is a transplant nephrologist whose clinical research focuses on expanding access to transplantation and improving clinical and patient-centered outcomes for kidney transplant recipients. John Gill, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Academic Head of Kidney Transplantation, University of British Columbia. Dr. Gill’s research interests include kidney transplant outcomes, access to transplantation, clinical trials and health services research.

Dr. Gill’s research interests include kidney transplant outcomes, access to transplantation, clinical trials and health services research. Nicolae Leca, M.D., Medical Director, University of Washington Medical Center. Dr. Leca is a transplant nephrologist whose clinical interests include novel immunosuppressive approaches, clinical trials in kidney and pancreas transplantation, antibody-mediated rejection and post-transplant care.

Dr. Leca is a transplant nephrologist whose clinical interests include novel immunosuppressive approaches, clinical trials in kidney and pancreas transplantation, antibody-mediated rejection and post-transplant care. Roslyn Mannon, M.D., Vice Chair of Research, Internal Medicine, and Associate Chief of Research, Nephrology, University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Mannon is a transplant nephrologist and researcher with extensive leadership experience in transplantation, including previously serving as president of the American Society of Transplantation.

Dr. Mannon is a transplant nephrologist and researcher with extensive leadership experience in transplantation, including previously serving as president of the American Society of Transplantation. Flavio Vincenti, M.D., Specialist, Kidney & Pancreas Transplantation, UC San Francisco Medical Center. Dr. Vincenti is a transplant nephrologist and longtime investigator in transplantation, including research into immunosuppressive approaches intended to prevent rejection and reduce the burden of immunosuppression.

Member bios can be found here on LifeMine’s website.

About LIFE-001

LIFE-001 is a structurally and mechanistically novel, organ-sparing, immunophilin-independent calcineurin activation inhibitor (CNai) delivered as a long-acting injectable being developed for the prevention of organ transplant rejection. Unlike currently available calcineurin inhibitors such as cyclosporin, voclosporin, and tacrolimus, LIFE-001 does not depend on intermediary immunophilin chaperone proteins and directly targets and binds calcineurin to keep it inactive and prevent T-cell activation and proliferation. LIFE-001 has demonstrated compelling efficacy in preclinical models and has shown unequivocally improved safety over legacy calcineurin inhibitors. LIFE-001 is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial.

About LifeMine Therapeutics

LifeMine Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Top-Down Drug Discovery™, which leverages evolutionary insights from fungi to unearth next-generation precision medicines. LifeMine’s data-immersive platform integrates the latest advancements in human genetics and genomics, bioinformatics, machine learning and synthetic biology. LifeMine’s lead program, LIFE-001, is a structurally and mechanistically novel calcineurin activation inhibitor (CNai) being developed for the prevention of organ transplant rejection. Headquartered in Watertown, Mass., LifeMine has raised $558 million from leading life science investors. For additional information, please visit www.lifeminetx.com.

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Katie Engleman

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