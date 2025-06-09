SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LifeMD to Participate in Two Investor Conferences During June

June 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of June:

  • BTIG Obesity Health Forum, June 18. Management will participate in a virtual panel discussion titled “Direct to Consumer vs. Direct to Enterprise” at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. Institutional investors can register for the conference by contacting their BTIG representative or by clicking here.

  • Truist Securities Healthcare Disruptors & Digital Health Conference, June 24-25 at the Park Lane Hotel in New York City. Management will participate in a panel discussion titled “Tailored Approach to Weight Loss Solutions” on Tuesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Institutional investors interested in attending the conference and meeting with LifeMD management should contact their Truist Securities representative.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


New York Events
