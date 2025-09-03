SUBSCRIBE
Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2025 | 
CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Details: Lifecore management will participate in a fireside chat and in investor meetings
    Conference Dates: September 8-10, 2025
    Fireside Chat Time: 4:50 – 5:25 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, webcast available
    Location: New York, NY
  • Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference
    Details: Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings
    Conference Date: September 16, 2025
    Location: Virtual
  • Jefferies CDMO Summit 2025
    Details: Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings
    Conference Date: September 17, 2025
    Location: London, UK

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com 

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com 

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

