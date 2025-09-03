Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Details: Lifecore management will participate in a fireside chat and in investor meetings

Conference Dates: September 8-10, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 4:50 – 5:25 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, webcast available

Location: New York, NY

Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Details: Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Conference Date: September 16, 2025

Location: Virtual

Jefferies CDMO Summit 2025

Details: Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Conference Date: September 17, 2025

Location: London, UK

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .

