Lifecore Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 16, 2026

CHASKA, Minn., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”) a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that on January 14, 2026, the Lifecore compensation committee approved grants under Lifecore’s Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) of restricted stock unit (“RSU”) awards with respect to an aggregate 1,738 shares of its common stock and stock options for an aggregate 8,775 shares of common stock to two newly hired employees of Lifecore. The RSU award and stock options were granted on January 14, 2026, pursuant to the offer letters between Lifecore and each employee, and as a material inducement to each employee joining Lifecore.

The RSU awards and stock options were approved by Lifecore’s compensation committee and were granted as inducement equity awards in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the Inducement Plan.

The RSUs will vest and be settled on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment. The stock options have an exercise price equal to Fair Market Value (as defined in the Inducement Plan) on the grant date and will vest as to one-third of the shares on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to 1/36th of the shares on each monthly grant date thereafter, subject to continued employment. The stock options have a seven-year term. The RSU award and stock options are each governed by an award agreement and the Inducement Plan.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Lifecore Biomedical 952-368-6244 ryan.lake@lifecore.com