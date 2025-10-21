Life Science Outsourcing Appoints Doug Constable as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

BREA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. ("LSO"), a leading contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science companies, is pleased to announce that Doug Constable will be joining LSO as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Constable brings 30+ years of leadership experience in MedTech, most recently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Clayens North America, a precision plastics and metal solutions provider. During his tenure, he led the company's expansion into U.S. and Mexican markets. Constable has successfully guided more than 40 strategic transactions during his career.

LSO is excited about the next phase of growth as it continues to expand end-markets and service offerings under the ownership of PPC Enterprises, LLC ("PPC"). Earlier in the year, LSO acquired strategic manufacturing assets from a global leader in precision microfluidic and diagnostic manufacturing, further building upon the Company's 2023 acquisition of J-Pac Medical.

"Doug understands the opportunities ahead for LSO and the customers we serve," said Asif Zaman, Partner and Head of Healthcare Services at PPC. "His leadership will help accelerate our growth and strengthen LSO's position as a trusted partner to innovative medical device and life science companies worldwide."

"I am honored to step into this new role at LSO and energized by the opportunities ahead," said Doug Constable. "With the company positioned for rapid growth and continued success, it's a privilege to help lead us into this next chapter. LSO has built a longstanding reputation for quality, expertise and excellence in medical device contract manufacturing. I am deeply committed to upholding those standards as we expand our capabilities and reach."

"Doug has a long history of driving operational excellence and strong business performance," said John Morgan, Operating Partner at PPC. "His experience leading and scaling complex manufacturing organizations will be invaluable as LSO continues to grow and expand its capabilities across the medical device and life science markets."

About Life Science Outsourcing



LSO is an FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified full-service medical device contract manufacturer. The Company offers clients services including medical device manufacturing, medical package testing, sterilization validation, fulfillment & distribution, cleaning & decontamination and quality incubator services. LSO operates facilities in Brea, CA, Somersworth, NH, and Costa Rica. For more information, please visit www.lso-inc.com.

About PPC Enterprises



PPC Enterprises LLC is a New York-based private equity fund, founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. PPC invests in a select group of industries, including Business and Financial Services, Industrial Services and Healthcare Services. For more information, please visit www.ppcenterprises.com.

