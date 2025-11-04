Life Biosciences Appoints Industry Veteran David Guyer, M.D. to Board of Directors

Life Bio adds accomplished biotech leader to its Board as the company prepares for an early 2026 initiation of human trials

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging, today announced the appointment of David Guyer, M.D. to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2025. Dr. Guyer is a highly accomplished and widely respected biotechnology leader and physician–entrepreneur with a strong track record of developing and commercializing breakthrough therapies and generating significant value and liquidity for shareholders.

“We are delighted to welcome David to our Board of Directors. David has served as an advisor to Life Bio for a number of years and, as a Board member, will bring us a rare depth of scientific and operational rigor, governance expertise, and regulatory experience,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Life Bio. “His insight into translational development and value creation will be invaluable as we scale Life Bio’s platform and pipeline. I look forward to leveraging his experience as we take ER-100 into human trials in the first quarter of 2026 and continue exploring new indications with our partial epigenetic reprogramming platform.”

Dr. Guyer is the cofounder, president, and chief executive officer of EyeBio, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. Dr. Guyer brings more than 30 years of drug development experience as a chief executive officer and venture capitalist. Currently a venture partner at SV Health Investors, he has led both public and private biotech companies, several of which he founded or cofounded, and was a professor and chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at New York University School of Medicine. Dr. Guyer developed and commercialized the first anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) drug for macular degeneration as the cofounder and CEO at Eyetech Pharmaceuticals. He has taken two companies public, managed numerous mergers and acquisitions, and has served on over 25 company boards. In July 2024, Dr. Guyer oversaw the sale of EyeBio to Merck & Co., Inc. David received a B.S. from Yale College and an M.D. from Johns Hopkins Medical School. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a retinal fellowship at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Harvard Medical School.

“Life Bio’s innovative approach to reversing age-related disease is extremely compelling,” said Dr. Guyer. “Having been involved with Life Bio for a number of years, I have been impressed with the leadership team’s focused development of the company’s partial epigenetic reprogramming platform. While my background as an ophthalmologist lends itself to working with Life Bio’s ophthalmic indications, I look forward to bringing my experience as an executive and board member to broadening this innovative platform across multiple organ systems.”

Concurrent with Dr. Guyer’s appointment, the company announced that Bracken Darrell has stepped down from its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Darrell, who has served on the Board since 2018, brought extensive leadership experience and strategic insight to the company during his tenure.

“I am so excited to welcome David to our Board. On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Bracken for his invaluable service, guidance, and commitment to Life Bio,” said David Sinclair, Ph.D., Life Bio’s Co-founder and Board Chair. “We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

About Life Biosciences

Life Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging. The company’s proprietary Partial Epigenetic Reprogramming (PER) platform utilizes three transcription factors—Oct4, Sox2, and Klf4—to restore older and damaged cells to a younger and healthier state. This innovative approach targets a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, thereby offering the potential to address a wide range of serious age-related diseases. Life Bio’s lead program, ER-100, is being developed for optic neuropathies, including glaucoma and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with plans to enter the clinic in the first quarter of 2026 for both indications. Beyond ER-100, the company is strategically broadening its therapeutic pipeline to address additional age-related diseases, underscoring the platform’s versatility and transformative potential. For more information, visit www.lifebiosciences.com or follow Life Bio on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jason Braco, PhD

LifeSci Communications

lifebio@lifescicomms.com