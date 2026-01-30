Libris Innovations Welcomes Ramani Varanasi as Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Libris Innovations, the for-profit subsidiary of the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramani Varanasi as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Varanasi will lead Libris Innovations' efforts to advance and support new ventures originating from IBRI and partner innovation, while providing advisory counsel to help early-stage biotechnology companies attract the capital and talent needed to succeed. Her appointment reflects IBRI's continued focus on strengthening the pathway from translational research to new company creation.

"Libris Innovations builds on the strong research engine the IBRI has established, with a clear focus on translating that work into new companies and, ultimately, therapies for patients," said Varanasi. "By launching new ventures and strengthening the biotech ecosystem in Indianapolis and beyond, we can move promising science forward one company at a time."

A scientist, seasoned executive, and entrepreneur, Varanasi brings more than three decades of experience shaping and advancing innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, working with organizations of all sizes to bridge scientific insight and business value. Her experience spans multiple disease areas and therapeutic approaches, from small-molecule and biologic programs to next-generation genetic and cell-based therapies.

Most recently, Varanasi served as Executive-in-Residence at University of California at San Francisco Innovation Ventures, where she worked closely with innovators and early-stage companies to support venture creation and commercialization efforts. She also serves as an advisor and board member to multiple biotechnology organizations, contributing expertise in company strategy, governance, and growth. Earlier in her career, she served as chief executive officer of companies focused on both drug development and advisory services for emerging biotech ventures.

"Ramani's appointment marks an important step for Libris Innovations," said Alan Palkowitz, PhD, IBRI President and CEO. "Her leadership and experience will be instrumental in accelerating the translation of research into companies that deliver meaningful benefits for patients in need."

Libris Innovations is the for-profit subsidiary of the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, created to advance IBRI's most promising scientific discoveries into new life sciences companies dedicated to delivering medical innovations for patients in need. Libris oversees the formation and growth of ventures originating from IBRI and partner innovation, providing strategic guidance and advisory support to help early-stage biotechnology companies attract the capital, talent, and resources needed to succeed. Companies supported by Libris benefit from strategic direction and operational support that help move discoveries from research through development and commercialization.

The Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) is a first-in-class translational medicine institute dedicated to advancing life sciences in the race to eliminate disease and improve human health and life.

By connecting early-stage biotech companies with academic researchers—and backed by the mission and resources of industry leaders, investors, and philanthropic partners—the IBRI is evolving a new, independent model to conquer disease, uniting previously fragmented forces in the quest for cures.

Carefully curating and supporting early-stage companies with investment, talent, and space, the IBRI strategically accelerates drug discovery. Our work benefits from the relatively low cost of living and doing business in Indiana, allowing more resources to be directed toward science.

Fueled by the same entrepreneurial creativity as the groundbreaking scientific work we support, the IBRI's labs advance research across the frontiers of diabetes, metabolic disease, Alzheimer's disease, and rare pediatric diseases. Our ambitious public-private vision cultivates talent while efficiently bridging the gap between research-driven inquiry and profit-driven drug development.

At the IBRI, cures are launched on a clear pathway to clinical trials—enabled by the combined resources and experience of our academic and industry partners, but without the typical pressure to deliver rapid commercialization. This freedom allows IBRI labs to pursue breakthroughs that might never otherwise happen. Breakthroughs are happening here.

Our novel financing model ensures that when discoveries are ready for clinical trials, the intellectual property is sold back to industry or spun off, creating a direct stream of revenue. By every measure, the IBRI model demonstrates a new approach that delivers results: scientific bench work is nurtured, drug discovery is accelerated, workforce development is continuous, investors see returns, and donors see impact.

Most importantly, IBRI's work matters to patients, those whose lives are improved or even saved by this forward-looking approach to life sciences. After more than a decade of proven results, the IBRI is poised to transform life sciences—and for millions of people, even life itself.

