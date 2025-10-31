SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

October 31, 2025 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, prior to market open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast on the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/. Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Lexicon website. 

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com

For Investor and Media Inquiries
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com 


Texas Earnings
