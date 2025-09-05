Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present New Preclinical Data on Pilavapadin in Chemotherapy-Induced Pain and Multiple Sclerosis Pain at NeuPSIG 2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that the Company will present new data demonstrating the reduction of neuropathic pain by pilavapadin in preclinical models of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and multiple sclerosis (MS) at the 9th International Congress on Neuropathic Pain - (NeuPSIG) 2025. The findings highlight the relevance of inhibiting pilavapadin’s novel target, AAK1, for the modulation of pain signaling. The conference is being held September 4 – 6, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

Presentation details:

Poster: LX9211, a Novel AAK1 Inhibitor, Alleviates Pain in Preclinical Models of Chemotherapy-induced Neuropathic Pain and Multiple Sclerosis

LX9211, a Novel AAK1 Inhibitor, Alleviates Pain in Preclinical Models of Chemotherapy-induced Neuropathic Pain and Multiple Sclerosis Date : Saturday, September 6, 2025

: Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time : 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CEST

: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CEST Location : Exhibition Poster Area

: Exhibition Poster Area Presenter: Suma Gopinathan, Senior Vice President, Discovery, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals



“We are encouraged by the promising results with pilavapadin in preclinical models of CIPN and MS, which highlight the potential of pilavapadin in additional neuropathic pain indications beyond diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP),” said Suma Gopinathan, Senior Vice President of Discovery for Lexicon. “These data build upon the robust body of evidence supporting AAK1 inhibition as a powerful target for diverse neuropathic pain conditions.”

Separately, Lexicon will also present a poster entitled “Study Design and Rationale of PROGRESS: Pilavapadin in a Phase 2b, Dose-ranging, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain.”

About Pilavapadin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, pilavapadin is a potent, once-daily, orally delivered, selective, investigational small molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a novel target for neuropathic pain which inhibits reuptake and recycling of neurotransmitters involved in pain signaling without affecting opiate pathways. Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Preclinical studies of pilavapadin demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways.

Pilavapadin has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for development in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP).

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of its other drug candidates, including pilavapadin. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its approved products and other drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.