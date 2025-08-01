SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Nasdaq’s listing qualifications staff has determined that the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater for ten consecutive business days and that, accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

This update was previously disclosed in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 28, 2025.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com

For Investor and Media Inquiries
Lisa DeFrancesco  
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
lexinvest@lexpharma.com 


Texas
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Image of Houston downtown park and skyline in the morning
Business
Houston’s Life Sciences Scene Continues Boosting Its Reputation
March 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel