Lexicon Announces Three Presentations at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo

Additional analyses from the SCORED and SOTA-P-CARDIA studies provide further evidence of benefits across patient subgroups potentially related to sotagliflozin's mechanism of action

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced three presentations of sotagliflozin clinical data during the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Meeting. The congress is being held March 28-30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lexicon will present data from the Phase 3 SCORED study of sotagliflozin in people with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease and other cardiovascular risk factors. In a prespecified analysis, patients were stratified by baseline body mass index (BMI), and the results demonstrated that sotagliflozin reduced heart failure and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) irrespective of BMI.

Presentations also include two analyses of clinical data from SOTA-P-CARDIA, a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of sotagliflozin in people with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) conducted by Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. In people with symptomatic HFpEF and without diabetes, sotagliflozin significantly improved health-related quality of life and physical limitation versus placebo. The study also revealed potential selective reduction of epicardial adipose tissue with sotagliflozin, suggesting a mechanistic pathway for its clinical benefits that deserves further investigation.

“These data build upon the already strong body of evidence supporting the benefits of SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibition in reducing heart failure and MACE events, as well as provide meaningful insights into the application of sotagliflozin across a broad and diverse patient population,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. “As we advance our late-stage sotagliflozin program in multiple indications, these additional analyses from the SOTA-P-CARDIA and SCORED studies provide important context for clinicians as well as expand our understanding about the potential benefits of sotagliflozin in other cardiometabolic conditions, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.”

Presentation details:

“Sotagliflozin Improves Symptoms and Functional Capacity in Non Diabetic Patients with HFpEF: Results From the SOTA-P-CARDIA Trial” -- Saturday, March 28, 2:36-2:43 p.m. ET, Board No. 1058-09, Poster Hall E, presented by Juan Jose Badimon, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Atherothrombosis Research Unit at the Cardiovascular Institute, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine

-- Saturday, March 28, 2:36-2:43 p.m. ET, Board No. 1058-09, Poster Hall E, presented by Juan Jose Badimon, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Atherothrombosis Research Unit at the Cardiovascular Institute, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine “Epicardial and Hepatic Fat Reduction as a Potential Mechanism of Sotagliflozin Benefit in Non-Diabetic HFpEF” -- Saturday, March 28, 2:48-2:55 p.m. ET, Board No. 1058-11, Poster Hall E, presented by Juan Jose Badimon, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Atherothrombosis Research Unit at the Cardiovascular Institute, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine

-- Saturday, March 28, 2:48-2:55 p.m. ET, Board No. 1058-11, Poster Hall E, presented by Juan Jose Badimon, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Atherothrombosis Research Unit at the Cardiovascular Institute, The Mount Sinai School of Medicine “Efficacy of Sotagliflozin for Heart Failure and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events by Body Mass Index: A Prespecified Analysis of SCORED” -- Saturday, March 28, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET, Board No. 1302-040, Poster Hall E, Cardiovascular Disease Prevention 01, presented by Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, MBA, Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital





About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients. Sotagliflozin is also currently under investigation for another cardiac condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin and its other drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its approved products and other drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

lexinvest@lexpharma.com