Lexeo Therapeutics to Present New CMC Data at the 28th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Research highlights AAV manufacturing optimization via Lexeo’s Sf9-baculovirus process

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, announced today that new data supporting its AAV manufacturing approach will be presented at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) taking place May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

“The data being presented at ASGCT underscore the strength of our industry-leading capabilities in AAV manufacturing with high yield and high quality,” said José Manuel Otero, Chief Technical Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics. “Scientists at Lexeo have optimized a manufacturing platform that can maintain purity and potency while significantly improving scalability of production and reducing cost. Ultimately this platform will enable Lexeo to deliver more efficiently against key milestones in our clinical-stage gene therapy programs and will help to accelerate our mission to bring potentially transformative therapies to patients as quickly as possible.”

Presentation Details:

Title: Improving VP1 Ratios Impact on CQAs in rh10 AAV Manufactured through Sf9 Platform

Presenter: Elena Bianchetti, Lexeo Therapeutics

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 13, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. CST

Session Title: Tuesday Poster Reception

Abstract Number: 948

Title: Development of a Novel High-Yielding Scalable Sf9-Baculovirus Platform to Produce Quality AAV at 200L Scale

Presenter: Eric Lin, Lexeo Therapeutics

Date/Time: Thursday, May 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. CST

Session Title: Thursday Poster Reception

Abstract Number: 1972

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 for the treatment of Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 for the treatment of plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

