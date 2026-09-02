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Lexeo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO) a clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to pioneering novel treatments for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026. Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 2:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 11:25 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

The events will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations tab in the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentations.

About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

Media Response:
Media@lexeotx.com

Investor Response:
Ashley Kaplowitz
akaplowitz@lexeotx.com


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LEXEO Therapeutics
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