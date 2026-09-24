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LEO Pharma to Showcase Its Broadest Ever Scientific Program at EADV 2026

September 24, 2026 | 
19 min read
  • LEO Pharma will present 28 accepted abstracts at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress, taking place from 30 September to 3 October in Vienna, Austria.
  • The EADV 2026 program reflects the strength and breadth of LEO Pharma’s portfolio, showcasing what’s now and what’s next in medical dermatology with new evidence across nine disease areas, six routes of administration and nine modes of action; including biologic injectables, topical formulations, and covering data across established dermatology brands and new innovation.
  • The program underscores LEO Pharma’s continued commitment to advancing medical dermatology through evidence that addresses both highly prevalent chronic skin diseases and complex or rare, hard-to-treat conditions with significant unmet needs.

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, will present a broad scientific program at the 35th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress, held from September 30 to October 3, 2026 in Vienna, Austria.



“At EADV 2026, we are proud to share a strong body of scientific evidence that reflects the breadth of our portfolio and our ambition to keep advancing medical dermatology while showcasing what’s now and what’s next,” said Jacob Thyssen, Chief Scientific Officer, LEO Pharma. “This year’s program brings forward clinically relevant data across common chronic skin diseases, rare and hard-to-treat conditions, and early-stage innovation - all with a focus on evidence that can support healthcare professionals and make a meaningful difference for patients.”

A key focus of the program is tralokinumab, with eight original abstracts accepted, including two oral presentations and six ePosters. New real-world TRACE data will highlight tralokinumab’s impact in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis involving high-burden areas such as head & neck, hands, feet and genitals, alongside associated changes in quality of life.

LEO Pharma will also present six delgocitinib abstracts, including one oral presentation and five ePosters, further expanding the evidence base in chronic hand eczema. The program includes real-world data from the German REACHED study and an oral presentation on health-related quality of life in adolescents treated with delgocitinib cream.

“Across atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema, our EADV 2026 data underline the importance of evidence that goes beyond traditional clinical endpoints,” said Sophie Lamle, Chief Development Officer, LEO Pharma. “By generating real-world evidence, long-term data and patient-centered outcomes, we are working to better reflect clinical practice and the lived experience of people with skin disease.”

Looking further ahead, LEO Pharma will present first-in-human Phase 1 data for LEO-158968, a novel anti-IL-1RAcP monoclonal antibody that demonstrated a clear PK/PD relationship and strong pharmacological activity.

The program includes four spesolimab abstracts covering generalized pustular psoriasis and pyoderma gangrenosum, with data on long-term efficacy, flare management and unmet needs in diagnosis and treatment. LEO Pharma will also present new brodalumab data in plaque psoriasis, including comparative analyses in patients with overweight or obesity.

The full roster of new and encore abstracts1-28 at the 2026 EADV congress includes:

Tralokinumab

Full title

Authors

ID & Format

Initiating biologics in atopic dermatitis: Global practices and recommendations from the AMAZE project

April W. Armstrong, Andrew E. Pink, Joe Gorelick, Mariateresa Rossi, Magdalena Trzeciak, Mette Deleuran, Hyun Jung Kim, Saeko Nakajima, Vimal H. Prajapati

AS-2446 Oral presentation Session FC01: 08:40–08:50, Thu 1 Oct 2026, Hall N

Real-world use of tralokinumab in patients with atopic dermatitis involving high-burden areas: Effectiveness and impact on quality of life in the prospective, non-interventional 12-month TRACE study

April W. Armstrong, Andrew E. Pink, Ahmed Ameen, Marni Wiseman, Adrian Rodriguez, Alessandra Narcisi, Audrey Nosbaum, Teodora Festini, Kavita Kapoor, Frank Vinther, Ida Vittrup, Diamant Thaci

AS-1845 Oral presentation Session FC02: 10:15–10:25, Thu 1 Oct 2026, Hall N

Real-world characterization of early and delayed responses to tralokinumab among patients with atopic dermatitis: Results from the prospective, international, non-interventional 12-month TRACE study

April W. Armstrong, Jose Juan Pereyra Rodriguez, Ahmed Ameen, Elena Pezzolo, Teodora Festini, Frank Vinther, Ida Vittrup, Diamant Thaci

AS-1852 ePoster P1604

Determination of a head and neck response criterion as an optimal treatment target for patients with atopic dermatitis with head and neck involvement

Raj Chovatiya, Simone Ribero, Andrew Blauvelt, Diamant Thaçi, Andrew E. Pink, Chih-ho Hong, Sebastien Barbarot, Rie von Eyben, Peter van Iperen, John Stinson, Stephan Weidinger

AS-1949 ePoster P1609

Tralokinumab monotherapy improves atopic dermatitis severity in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic hand eczema

Benjamin Ehst, H. Chih-ho Hong, Leon Kircik, Francisco J. Navarro-Trivino, Marie Tauber, April W. Armstrong, Frida Emanuelsson, Anne Louise Svendsen, Ann-Marie Tindberg, Stephan Weidinger

AS-429 ePoster P1575

Tralokinumab monotherapy rapidly improves sleep, daily functions, and health-related quality of life in patients with atopic dermatitis and moderate-to-severe hand involvement

Sebastian Volc, Irina Turchin, Marie Tauber, Richard Woolf, Maria Czubek, Thomas Rustemeyer, Ann-Marie Tindberg, Sylwia Cholewinska, Frank Vinther, Benjamin Ehst

AS-1844 ePoster P1595

Tralokinumab provides early and sustained improvements in head and neck atopic dermatitis among adolescents with moderate-to-severe disease

Raj Chovatiya, Simone Ribero, Andrew Blauvelt, Amy S Paller, Chih-ho Hong, Anthony Bewley, Andrew E Pink, John Stinson, Rie von Eyben, Peter van Iperen, Andreas Wollenberg

AS-1046 ePoster P1581

Long-term efficacy and safety of tralokinumab in adolescents aged 12–17 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Amy S Paller, Carsten Flohr, Michael Cork, Anthony Bewley, Andrew Blauvelt, H. Chih-Ho Hong, Shinichi Imafuku, Marie-Louise A Schuttelaar, John Stinson, Peter van Iperen, Rie von Eyben, Andreas Wollenberg

AS-212 ePoster P1513

Delgocitinib

Full title

Authors

ID & Format

Real-world effectiveness of delgocitinib cream in adults with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema: interim analysis after 8 weeks of treatment in the German REACHED study

Sonja Molin, Christian Apfelbacher, Laura Burgahn, James Greig, Rie von Eyben, Khusru Asadullah

AS-2192 ePoster P1613

Delgocitinib cream provides rapid improvements in itch and pain symptoms in adolescents with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema: Results from DELTA TEEN

Sonja Molin, Francisco J. Navarro-Triviño, Ziad Reguiai, F. Elcin Darendeli, Eydna Didriksen Apol, Line Conradsen Hiort, Henrik Thoning, Anthony Bewley, Amy Paller

AS-1702 ePoster P2395

Treatment with delgocitinib cream improves health-related quality of life in adolescents with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema: Results from DELTA TEEN; a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled phase 3 trial

Sonja Molin, Diana Rubel, Francisco J. Navarro-Triviño, Ziad Reguiai, Sofie De Schepper, James Halpern, Danielle Marcoux, John Su, Paweł Brzewski, F. Elcin Darendeli, Eydna Didriksen Apol, Henrik Thoning, Jeff Yu, Lawrence F. Eichenfield

AS-1174 Oral presentation Session FC02: Free Communication 2: Atopic dermatitis/Eczema, Thu 1 Oct, 11:25–11:35, Hall N

Delgocitinib cream reduces patient-reported disease severity in adults with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema: pooled analysis of the Phase 3 DELTA 1 and DELTA 2 trials

Anthony Bewley, Linda Stein Gold, James Greig, Kira Hyldekaer Janstrup, Sven Malte John

AS-1236 ePoster P1525

[ENCORE] HRQoL and Work Productivity Improvements with Topical Delgocitinib vs Oral Alitretinoin in Chronic Hand Eczema: Phase 3 DELTA FORCE Results

Andrea Bauer, Timo Buhl, Richard Woolf, James Greig, Jenny M. Norlin, Henrik Thoning, Ana Maria Gimenez-Arnau

AS-1951 ePoster P1608

[ENCORE] Sustained Health-Related Quality of Life improvements with Delgocitinib 20 mg/g Cream in Chronic Hand Eczema – Results from the Phase 3 Open-Label Extension DELTA 3 Trial

April W. Armstrong, Linda Stein Gold, Andrea Bauer, James Greig, Jenny M. Norlin, Henrik Thoning, Tove Agner

AS-595 ePoster P1576

Spesolimab

Full title

Authors

ID & Format

Healthcare professional (HCP) perception of pyoderma gangrenosum (PG): Real-world insights of unmet needs and treatment goals

Alavi A, Dini V, Kirsner RS, Sequeira R, Ortega Loayza AG

AS-534 ePoster P0894

[ENCORE] Long-term disease control with subcutaneous spesolimab in GPP patients with or without IL-36RN mutation. Results from the EFFISAYIL ON study

Krueger JG, Lebwohl MG, Morita A, Burden AD, Anadkat AJ, Reardon J, Tang M, Thoma C, Gudjonsson JE

AS-525 ePoster P0881

[ENCORE] Long-term (≥3 year) efficacy and safety of subcutaneous spesolimab for treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis: Results from the EFFISAYIL program

Gudjonsson JE, Navarini AA, Langley RG, Krueger JG, Mostaghimi A, Burden AD, Tang M, Reardon J, Thoma C, Morita A

AS-530 ePoster P0879

[ENCORE] Intravenous spesolimab for (re)treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis flares in patients receiving subcutaneous spesolimab: Results from the 5-year, open-label, EFFISAYIL ON extension study

Gordon K, Navarini AA, Choon SE, Warren RB, Anadkat MJ, Tang M, Reardon J, Thoma C, Lebwohl MG

AS-532 ePoster P0893

Early Portfolio

Full title

Authors

ID & Format

LEO 158968, a Novel Anti-IL-1RAcP Monoclonal Antibody, Demonstrates a Clear PK/PD Relationship and Strong Pharmacological Activity in Patients: Results from a Phase 1 Program

Tristan Pascart, Anne-Marie Schmitt, Victor Laurent, Gauthier Marchasson, Dorothée Brzyski, Mie Larsen Broberg, Jens Strodl Andersen, Frank Vinther, Petra Arlert, Thomas Quémeneur, Takashi Satoh, Lars E. French

AS-2307 ePoster P1750

Development and content validity testing of two new Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) instruments in Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP)

Andrew E. Pink, Robert Bissonnette, Jason Hawkes, Joanna Narbutt, Rotraut Mößner, Petra Arlert, Dale Chandler, Laura Grant, Megan Mayhew, Henrik Meincke, Anne Marie Schmitt, Matthias Augustin

AS-2215 ePoster P2316

Core Brands

Full title

Authors

ID & Format

Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison of the Efficacy and Safety of Brodalumab and Secukinumab in the treatment of Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis Weighing 90 kg or More

Matteo Megna, Veena Lim, Emily Foreman, Corinne Le Reun, Marie Jablonski Bernasconi, Sascha Gerdes

AS-1924 e-Poster P2610

Real world response to Cal/BD aerosol foam long-term maintenance treatment in patients with plaque psoriasis: an observational, prospective study in Greek clinical setting (the STABILITY study)

Efterpi Zafeiriou, Efstathios Rallis, Georgios Gaitanis, Efstathios Gourvelos, John Katsantoni, Alexandra Kourouklidou, Natalia Rompoti, Dimitrios Sgouros, Irene Stefanaki, Eleftheria Tampouratzi, Athanasios Chaniotis, George Pesiridis, Efthymios Stathatos, Alexander Stratigos

AS-1025 ePoster P1199

Brodalumab demonstrates rapid effectiveness in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis: short-term results from the Greek REALITY-1 non-interventional study

Efterpi Zafeiriou, Aimilios Lallas, Despina Arnaoutoglou, Pantelis Aronis, Alexandros Drosos, Maria Pizimola, Nikolaos Rotsiamis, Irene Stefanaki, Athanasios Chaniotis, George Pesiridis, Efthymios Stathatos, Alexander Katoulis, Sophia Georgiou

AS-1018 e-Poster P1198

[ENCORE] Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors and Malignancy Risk: A Critical Review

Andreas Wollenberg, Alejandro Arana, Michael J. Cork, Mette Deleuran, Regina Fölster-Holst, H. Chih-ho Hong, Anita Remitz-Reitamo, Diamant Thaçi

AS-2229 e-Poster P0912

Epithelial-Derived IL-17C and IL-17E as Psoriatic Inflammation Amplifiers and Targets

Paulo Oldani, Aline M F Magalhaes, Ana Vargas, Lucas Giglio Colli, Guilherme Muzy

AS-1138 e-Poster P1776

IL-6 and IL-8: Drivers of Chronic Local Inflammation in Adult Female Acne (AFA) and Specific Modulation by Topical Azelaic Acid 15% Gel

Diogo Pazzini Bomfim, Aline M F Magalhaes, Cristiane Damas Gil, Marco Rocha, Ediléia Bagatin

AS-1132 e-Poster P1427

Sixty Years of Topical Fusidic Acid: From Discovery to Modern Evidence-Based Dermatology

Mayra Ianhez, Aline Magalhaes, Pedro Mendes-Bastos

AS-1113 e-Poster P2243

Cost Effectiveness Analysis of Biological Drugs Targeting IL-17 Pathway in Plaque Psoriasis From the Perspective of the Brazilian Private Healthcare System

Paulo Oldani, Aline M F Magalhaes, Giovana Gouveia, Lucas Giglio Colli, Guilherme Muzy

AS-1136 e-Poster P0414

In addition to the abstracts and poster presentations, LEO Pharma will also present a symposium and two industry hubs at the EADV Congress:

Title

Timing

Location

Chronic Hand Eczema Satellite Symposium

October 2, 13:00 – 14:00

SAT 2.06, Level 2, Hall B

Going beyond ulcers: A deeper look at Pyoderma Gangrenosum

October 1 15:15 – 16:00

Hub 2

GPP Industry Hub

October 2, 14:15 – 15:00

Hub 2

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as hand eczema (HE) that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.29,30 CHE is one of the most common skin diseases of the hands with a global prevalence rate of approximately 4.7%.31,32 In a substantial number of patients, HE can develop into a chronic disease.31 CHE is a fluctuating disease characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on hands and wrists.33

CHE has been shown to cause psychological and functional burdens that impact patient quality of life,34,35 with approximately 70% of individuals who live with severe CHE admitting to problems in performing everyday activities, and suffering disruption in their daily life due to the condition.36 Furthermore, careers and learning potential have also been shown to be impacted by the burden of living with CHE.37

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itch and eczematous lesions.38 Atopic dermatitis is the result of skin barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation, leading to chronic inflammation.39 Type 2 cytokines, including IL-13, play an important role in the key aspects of atopic dermatitis pathophysiology.38,39 Excessive IL-22 production is also known to contribute to the pathogenesis of AD.40

About generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP)

GPP is a chronic, heterogenous, neutrophilic inflammatory disease associated with skin and systemic symptoms that is distinct from plaque psoriasis.41,42 GPP is recognized as a separate clinical entity from other forms of psoriasis, with the IL-36 pathway being a key driver of GPP and triggering response to treatment.41,42 GPP can become life-threatening, with reported mortality rates ranging from 2% to 16%, due to severe complications, such as multisystem organ failure and sepsis requiring urgent hospital care; many GPP patients also suffer from various comorbidities, which contribute to the ongoing burden for the patient and healthcare systems.42–44 GPP symptoms appear unpredictable and present on a continuum, which greatly impacts a patient’s quality of life, and may cause fear and anxiety over the disease course, as well as long-term impacts on quality of life related to work/school, emotional health, social activities, and finances.44,45

About Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) Cream

Anzupgo® cream is a topical non-steroidal pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE in adults. It inhibits the activation of JAK-STAT signaling, which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of CHE.46

Anzupgo® is approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Macau and the United Arab Emirates for the treatment of moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate.

Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream is FDA approved in the U.S. for moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults who have had an inadequate response to, or for whom topical corticosteroids are not advisable. Use of An-zupgo® in combination with other JAK inhibitors or potent immunosuppressants is not recommended by the U.S. FDA.47

In 2014, LEO Pharma obtained the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize delgocitinib for topical use in dermatological indications worldwide, excluding Japan, where Shionogi & Co., Ltd. owns the rights.

About Adtralza® (tralokinumab) / Adbry ® (tralokinumab-ldrm)

Adtralza® (tralokinumab), which is marketed under the tradename Adbry® in the U.S., is a high-affinity fully human monoclonal antibody developed to bind to and inhibit the interleukin (IL)-13 cytokine, which plays a role in the immune and inflammatory processes underlying atopic dermatitis signs and symptoms.48-50

Adtralza® / Adbry® is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adult and adolescent patients 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy in the European Union, United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea. Adtralza® is approved for use in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Japan. Adtralza is also approved for adolescents in Saudi Arabia.

About Spevigo®

Spevigo® is a humanized, selective antibody that specifically blocks activation of the IL-36R, a signalling pathway within the immune system shown to be involved in the pathogenesis of several autoinflammatory diseases, including GPP. Spevigo® is approved for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) and is the first targeted therapy for this condition. It and has been evaluated in the largest clinical program specifically for the treatment of patients with GPP.51-55

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,400 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

References

  1. Armstrong AW, et al. Initiating biologics in atopic dermatitis: Global practices and recommendations from the AMAZE project. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. Oral presentation. AS-2446.
  2. Armstrong AW, et al. Real-world use of tralokinumab in patients with atopic dermatitis involving high-burden areas: Effectiveness and impact on quality of life in the prospective, non-interventional 12-month TRACE study. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. Oral presentation. AS-1845.
  3. Armstrong AW, et al. Real-world characterization of early and delayed responses to tralokinumab among patients with atopic dermatitis: Results from the prospective, international, non-interventional 12-month TRACE study. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1604.
  4. Chovatiya R, et al. Determination of a head and neck response criterion as an optimal treatment target for patients with atopic dermatitis with head and neck involvement. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1609.
  5. Ehst B, et al. Tralokinumab monotherapy improves atopic dermatitis severity in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic hand eczema. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1575.
  6. Volc S, et al. Tralokinumab monotherapy rapidly improves sleep, daily functions, and health-related quality of life in patients with atopic dermatitis and moderate-to-severe hand involvement. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1595.
  7. Chovatiya R, et al. Tralokinumab provides early and sustained improvements in head and neck atopic dermatitis among adolescents with moderate-to-severe disease. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1581.
  8. Paller AS, et al. Long-term efficacy and safety of tralokinumab in adolescents aged 12–17 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1513.
  9. Molin S, et al. Real-world effectiveness of delgocitinib cream in adults with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema: interim analysis after 8 weeks of treatment in the German REACHED study. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1613.
  10. Molin S, et al. Delgocitinib cream provides rapid improvements in itch and pain symptoms in adolescents with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema: Results from DELTA TEEN. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P2395.
  11. Molin S, et al. Treatment with delgocitinib cream improves health-related quality of life in adolescents with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema: Results from DELTA TEEN; a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled phase 3 trial. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. Oral presentation. AS-1174.
  12. Bewley A, et al. Delgocitinib cream reduces patient-reported disease severity in adults with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema: pooled analysis of the Phase 3 DELTA 1 and DELTA 2 trials. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1525.
  13. Bauer A, et al. HRQoL and Work Productivity Improvements with Topical Delgocitinib vs Oral Alitretinoin in Chronic Hand Eczema: Phase 3 DELTA FORCE Results. Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026. Vienna, Austria. 30 September–3 October 2026. ePoster Presentation. P1608.
  14. Armstrong AW, et al. Sustained Health-Related Quality of Life improvements with Delgocitinib 20 mg/g Cream in Chronic Hand Eczema – Results from the Phase 3 Open-Label Extension DELTA 3 Trial.

Contacts

Christian Bundgaard
Global Corporate Communication
+45 53 74 88 49
chbun@leo-pharma.com

Jes Broe Frederiksen
Global Corporate Communication
+45 53 60 59 48
jebfe@leo-pharma.com


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