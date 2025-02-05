LEO Pharma Achieves Positive DELTA TEEN Trial Results with Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) Cream in Adolescents with Moderate to Severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE)

The phase 3 clinical trial (DELTA TEEN) with Anzupgo ® in adolescents, aged 12-17, with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate, achieved primary and all key secondary endpoints compared to cream vehicle. 1

CHE can significantly affect the quality of life for adolescent patients.

There are currently no approved treatment options specifically indicated for moderate to severe CHE in the adolescent patient population.

LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today announced the positive results of the DELTA TEEN trial. DELTA TEEN is a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial with Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) 20mg/g cream, a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, for the potential treatment of adolescents (aged 12-17) with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate.1

This is the fifth phase 3 Anzupgo trial to achieve primary and all key secondary endpoints, validating the results of the previous clinical trials from the DELTA program.1,3-10 DELTA TEEN expands LEO Pharma’s growing portfolio of scientific evidence for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE, offering insight into a new patient population.

Currently, no treatment options are approved specifically for moderate to severe CHE in the adolescent population.

"Research on adolescents with CHE has revealed that the condition can considerably affect their quality of life, including psychosocial well-being, school performance and leisure activities,” said Professor Sonja Molin, Academic Dermatologist at Charite Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology at Queen’s University and coordinating investigator. “These findings further our understanding of how moderate to severe CHE manifests in adolescents and how to support this underserved patient group.”

The trial met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in CHE symptoms after 16 weeks of treatment with Anzupgo compared to cream vehicle.1 Furthermore, the safety profile of Anzupgo was consistent with previous pivotal trials.1

“The positive results from DELTA TEEN are encouraging and in line with LEO Pharma’s purpose of serving more and more people living with this debilitating condition,” said Christophe Bourdon, Chief Executive Officer, LEO Pharma. “Anzupgo is already available to adults in some markets, including Germany, and it is a critical next step to address the unmet need in this younger patient population.”

Currently, Anzupgo is approved for adults in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate, and is under investigation in other markets, including the United States.

Detailed results from DELTA TEEN are planned to be submitted for scientific presentation and publication at a later date.

For more information on the DELTA TEEN trial (NCT05355818) go to clinicaltrials.gov.

Notes to editors

About Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream

Anzupgo is currently approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate. Anzupgo is under investigation in other markets, including the United States.

Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream is a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe CHE. It inhibits the activation of JAK-STAT signaling, which plays a key role in the pathogenesis of CHE.11 The pathophysiology is characterized by skin barrier dysfunction, inflammation of the skin, and alterations of the skin microbiome.12

In 2014, LEO Pharma A/S and Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) entered into a license agreement in which LEO Pharma gained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize delgocitinib cream for topical use in dermatological indications worldwide, excluding Japan, where JT retains rights.

About the DELTA TEEN Trial

DELTA TEEN was a 16-week, phase 3, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, parallel group, multi-site trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of twice-daily applications of Anzupgo compared with cream vehicle in adolescents 12-17 years of age with moderate to severe CHE.1

The primary endpoint of DELTA TEEN was the Investigator’s Global Assessment for chronic hand eczema treatment success (IGA-CHE TS) at Week 16. Treatment success was defined as an IGA-CHE score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) with at least a two-step improvement from baseline. 1

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as hand eczema (HE) that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.13,14 HE is the most common skin disorder of the hands15 with a prevalence rate of approximately 4.7%.16 In a substantial number of patients, HE can develop into a chronic condition.15 CHE is a fluctuating disorder characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on hands and wrists.17

CHE has been shown to cause psychological and functional burdens that impact patient quality of life,18 with approximately 70% of individuals who live with severe CHE admitting to problems in performing everyday activities, and suffering disruption in their daily life due to the condition.19 Furthermore, careers and earning potential have also been shown to be impacted by the burden of living with CHE.20

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global company dedicated to advancing the standard of care through innovation for the benefit of people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. LEO Pharma offers a broad portfolio of treatments, serving 100 million patients annually. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a global team of 4,000 people. In 2023, the company generated net sales of EUR 1.5 billion.

