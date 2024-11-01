SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LENSAR to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 7, 2024

November 1, 2024 
1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s third quarter 2024 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, November 7, 2024. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To participate by telephone, please dial (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307 1963 (International). The conference ID is 8444582. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of LENSAR’s website at www.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About LENSAR
LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™ as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reducing overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline ® software technology, which is designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

Contacts: Lee Roth / Cameron Radinovic
Thomas R. Staab, II, CFO Burns McClellan for LENSAR
ir.contact@lensar.com lroth@burnsmc.com / cradinovic@burnsmc.com

Florida Medical device
