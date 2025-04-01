SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

LeMaitre to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:45 PM EDT.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com

