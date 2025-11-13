SUBSCRIBE
LeMaitre to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 12, 2025

November 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Waldorf Hilton, London
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:00 AM GMT

Wolfe Research 7th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Wolfe NYC Offices, New York, NY
David Roberts, President, will present at 10:40 AM ET

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, December 4, 2025
Lotte Palace, New York, NY
Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 3:20 PM ET

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com


