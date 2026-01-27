Leios Therapeutics and BNC Korea Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of 10XB-101 in South Korea

10XB-101 Being Developed for Focal Fat Reduction and Body Contouring

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leios Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic therapies, today announced the execution of a licensing agreement for 10XB-101, its investigational product for focal fat reduction and body contouring, along with a strategic equity investment by BNC Korea (KOSDAQ:256840), a leading healthcare and aesthetics-focused company in South Korea.

“We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with BNC Korea for 10XB-101, marking a significant milestone for Leios Therapeutics,” said Ted White, Chief Executive Officer of Leios Therapeutics. “BNC Korea’s leadership in the aesthetics market, deep regional expertise, and outstanding commercialization capabilities make them an ideal partner to help bring 10XB-101 to market. The strategic investment further validates the potential of our pipeline, strengthens our balance sheet and supports the advancement of our clinical development program and long-term growth strategy.”

Choi Wan-gyo, CEO of BNC Korea added, “We are pleased to partner with Leios Therapeutics on 10XB-101, a promising candidate in the rapidly expanding body contouring market, which demonstrated compelling results in the Phase 2b study, with 64% and 70%% of completers in higher dose groups (3.0% and 4.5%) achieving grade 2 or greater improvement in both clinician and patient submental fat scales (CSFS and PSFS) compared to 0% on placebo, as part of the patient reported outcome assessment. Importantly, a pristine safety profile of 10XB-101 was observed. We believe this product has the potential to address unmet needs in focal fat treatment, and we look forward to working closely with the Leios team to advance development and commercialization in our region.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Leios Therapeutics has granted BNC Korea the rights to develop and commercialize 10XB-101 in the following territories; South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Vault Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Leios Therapeutics in the transaction.

About 10XB-101

10XB-101 is being developed as a best-in-class minimally invasive injectable treatment designed to reduce focal fat deposits and enhance body contouring outcomes. Leios has completed Phase 2 trials in submental fat reduction indication.

About Leios Therapeutics

Leios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for aesthetic indications. The company’s mission is to deliver scientifically differentiated products that offer meaningful benefits to patients, healthcare providers and partners.

For more information, please visit www.leiostherapeutics.com.

About BNC Korea

BNC Korea (KOSDAQ: 256840), founded in 2007 and based in Daegu, South Korea, is a manufacturer of dermal fillers, specializing in wrinkle improvement fillers and adhesion prevention products. The company researches and develops strategic application products that will lead the next-generation bio markets for medical devices, pharmaceuticals and cosmeceutical products containing physiologically active substances by processing biomaterials such as hyaluronic acid and collagen.

For more information, visit www.bnckorea.co.kr.

