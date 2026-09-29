Leica Biosystems Completes Acquisition of StatLab to Bolster Delivery of More Precise, Timely Diagnostics for Cancer Patients

Acquisition advances Leica Biosystems' end-to-end anatomic pathology ecosystem, expanding integrated solutions that help laboratories move from sample to answer with speed and confidence for the clinicians and patients who depend on them

DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company (the "Company") and a global leader in digital and anatomic pathology solutions advancing precision cancer diagnostics, announced today that the Company has completed its acquisition of privately held StatLab Medical Products ("StatLab"), a leading provider of pre-analytical consumables and equipment, from Linden Capital Partners and Audax Private Equity. For patients and their care teams, precision cancer diagnostics can provide critical information about the type and characteristics of the disease, helping inform more personalized treatment decisions.

"We are pleased to officially welcome StatLab to Leica Biosystems, uniting StatLab's trusted portfolio and deep customer relationships with Leica Biosystems' global leadership in digital and computational pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics," said Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, Group Executive, Danaher's Diagnostics Business, and President, Leica Biosystems. "Together, we are even better positioned to help laboratories achieve the consistency, standardization and quality needed to advance precision oncology at scale. When clinicians have access to timely, high-quality diagnostic information, they are better equipped to understand each patient's cancer and determine the most appropriate care approach. Every step we take to accelerate critical cancer diagnostics helps patients get on the path to treatment faster."

By bringing together complementary capabilities across the pathology workflow, Leica Biosystems is bolstering its comprehensive end-to-end lab portfolio, from specimen collection and preparation through advanced staining, digital imaging and AI-enabled diagnosis. This expanded offering is designed to help pathology laboratories optimize critical histology workflows, reduce variation and move from sample to answer with greater speed, consistency and confidence—supporting more efficient diagnostic workflows at a time when laboratories are facing rising case volumes, increasing complexity and ongoing staffing pressures.

Ultimately, this expanded offering can help clinicians deliver more timely answers for the patients who depend on them. It also supports the continued advancement of precision cancer therapies through Leica Biosystems' work with biopharma partners, further strengthened by Danaher's connected ecosystem of innovation.

Leica Biosystems and StatLab remain focused on supporting customers with the same commitment to quality, service and partnership as the businesses come together. The transaction was completed on September 28, 2026.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. With a broad presence across the pathology workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is well positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company's mission of 'Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives' is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary. Learn more at www.leicabiosystems.com.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the impact of the tariffs and related actions implemented by the U.S. and other countries, the impact of the Company's debt obligations on its operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the global economy, the markets the Company serves and the financial markets, uncertainties with respect to the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence in the Company's business and products, the impact of global health crises, uncertainties relating to national laws or policies, including laws or policies to protect or promote domestic interests and/or address foreign competition, the Company's ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments, the Company's ability to integrate the businesses it acquires and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (in each case, including with respect to the Company's acquisition of StatLab), including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets the Company serves, competition, the Company's ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by the Company's employees, agents or business partners, the Company's compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of the Company's clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the Company's ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, security breaches or other disruptions of the Company's information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in the Company's tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation, regulatory proceedings and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government with respect to the Company's production capacity in times of national emergency or with respect to intellectual property/production capacity developed using government funding, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to the Company's manufacturing operations, the impact of climate change, legal or regulatory measures to address climate change and other sustainability topics and the Company's ability to address regulatory requirements or stakeholder expectations relating to climate change and other sustainability topics, risks relating to fluctuations in the cost and availability of the supplies the Company uses (including commodities) and labor it needs for its operations, the Company's relationships with and the performance of its channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third parties, the impact of deregulation on demand for the Company's products and services, labor matters and the Company's ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees, U.S. and non-U.S. economic, political, geopolitical, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of elections, regulatory and policy changes or uncertainty, government shutdowns and military conflicts such as the conflict in the Middle East), disruptions and other impacts relating to man-made and natural disasters, inflation and the impact of the Company's By-law exclusive forum provisions. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in Danaher Corporation's SEC filings, including its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

For more information, contact:



Emma Brown, Head of Communications – Leica Biosystems



media@leicabiosystems.com

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SOURCE Leica Biosystems