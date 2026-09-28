Employee engagement can have a meaningful impact on productivity and business performance. But what actually makes employees feel connected to their workplace?

BioSpace’s report What Powers Employee Engagement dives into the findings behind employee sentiment from the 2027 Best Places to Work program. Inside, discover what employees value most about their workplaces—from culture and leadership to communication, job stability, and career growth and development—as well as the workplace challenges that can influence morale and retention.

Download the report for a closer look at what the biopharma workforce really thinks and the insights life sciences employers can use to strengthen employee engagement.