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News   Employer Resources

Report: What Powers Employee Engagement

September 28, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

What drives meaningful employee engagement in today’s life sciences workplace? This BioSpace report explores the factors that shape how employees feel about their organizations and what employers can do to create workplaces where talent wants to stay and thrive.

Employee engagement can have a meaningful impact on productivity and business performance. But what actually makes employees feel connected to their workplace?

BioSpace’s report What Powers Employee Engagement dives into the findings behind employee sentiment from the 2027 Best Places to Work program. Inside, discover what employees value most about their workplaces—from culture and leadership to communication, job stability, and career growth and development—as well as the workplace challenges that can influence morale and retention.

Download the report for a closer look at what the biopharma workforce really thinks and the insights life sciences employers can use to strengthen employee engagement.

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BioSpace Insights
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The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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