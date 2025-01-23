Leica Biosystems Announces Partnership With Molecular Instruments As HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH Technology Is Released On The BOND RX and BOND RXm Research Staining Instruments

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Leica Biosystems, a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions, and Molecular Instruments® (MI), the inventor of the HCR™ Imaging technology, today announced a partnership to enable fully integrated RNA-ISH using the BOND RX and BOND RXm research staining systems.





The agreement establishes a long-term collaboration between Leica Biosystems and MI combining HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH with existing BOND immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence protocols for simultaneous detection of RNA and protein targets on the same tissue. This capability allows researchers to extract even more information from one sample, providing additional spatial insights and preserving precious tissue.

“We’re incredibly excited about the impact of this partnership and the next-gen workflows HCR™ Pro enables for BOND RX and RXm users,” said Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Chief Commercial Officer at Molecular Instruments. “Users have rapidly adopted HCR™ Pro kits on their instruments already, but we expect to accelerate that pace through close collaboration with the fantastic team at Leica Biosystems to support the seamless transition from legacy technologies to HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH.”

HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH is a breakthrough product for brightfield and fluorescent imaging of any RNA target in any formalin fixed, paraffin embedded tissue sample with robust performance, speed, and versatility. HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH is powered by the same signal amplification HCR™ platform that has enabled scientists to perform fluorescent multiplexed, quantitative, high-resolution imaging of RNA in whole-mount and thick tissue samples for over a decade. Pairing this innovative product with the scalability of the BOND RX and BOND RXm staining systems will mark the start of a new era for RNA in situ hybridization.

“We are thrilled to introduce this important addition to our portfolio of partner assays, further solidifying BOND RX as a leader in research staining automation,” said Karan Arora, Senior Vice President of Advanced Assays and Pharma Services at Leica Biosystems. “This collaboration with Molecular Instruments is a pivotal step in making this innovative technology more accessible and scalable for cancer research. By combining innovation and automation, we empower researchers with a powerful platform to unlock deeper insights into RNA expression and advance our understanding of cancer biology.”

