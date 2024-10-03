Legend Biotech to Establish New, State-of-the-Art Cell Therapy Research and Development Facility in Philadelphia

New 31,000 square-foot facility will enhance Legend’s leading cell therapy portfolio and expand Legend’s R&D capabilities as a global cell therapy leader

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), announced it is establishing a new, state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to advance its portfolio of next-generation cell therapies.



“This new facility underscores Legend’s commitment to R&D, as we make key investments that will advance our pipeline and strengthen our leadership position in cell therapy innovation,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “We are excited to join the Philadelphia biotech community, a growing innovation hub and a prime location to attract top talent and strengthen our partnerships with local, leading research institutions. We look forward to bolstering our cell therapy capabilities at this new site.”

The new Philadelphia facility adds to Legend’s existing global R&D organization, which encompasses more than 350 employees across the globe. The 31,000-square-foot facility at 2300 Market Street is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2025. Legend, which has over 1,200 employees in the United States, anticipates 55 full-time employees will eventually be based in the Philadelphia facility. This expansion builds on Legend’s existing R&D footprint in the U.S., including a facility in Piscataway, New Jersey.

“Legend’s investment in this new site will offer our world-class research team an optimal environment and resources to expand on our cutting-edge innovation,” said Guowei Fang, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Business Development of Legend Biotech. “We are particularly enthusiastic about the proximity to leading academic institutions in Philadelphia that are at the forefront of medical breakthroughs as we focus on advancing our sustainable pipeline of innovative cell therapies.”

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

