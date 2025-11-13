LB Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kaya Pai Panandiker as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced the appointment of Kaya Pai Panandiker as Chief Commercial Officer.

Ms. Pai Panandiker is a seasoned commercial and operating leader with more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical experience, including extensive leadership in neuroscience commercialization and in launching and scaling global brands.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kaya to LB Pharmaceuticals,” said Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer. “Her deep experience leading neuroscience brands and preparing multiple successful launches will be instrumental as we advance LB-102 toward registration and commercialization. Kaya’s proven ability to translate science into patient and market impact will be key to maximizing the potential of LB-102 and driving long-term value creation.”

Before joining LB Pharmaceuticals, Ms. Pai Panandiker served as Chief Commercial Officer at Neumora Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicines for brain diseases. Previously, she was Head of Commercial at Cerevel Therapeutics, which was acquired by AbbVie in 2024, and General Manager, Neuroscience at Lundbeck U.S., where she oversaw the U.S. launches of REXULTI® and TRINTELLIX®, and the bipolar indication for ABILIFY MAINTENA®, achieving blockbuster sales across the neuropsychiatry portfolio.

“It’s an exciting time to join LB Pharmaceuticals as we prepare to advance a differentiated therapy for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, with potential to benefit patients across a broader range of neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Ms. Pai Panandiker. “LB-102 represents meaningful innovation in an area of high unmet need, and I look forward to working with the LB team to bring this important treatment to patients.”

Ms. Pai Panandiker holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

About LB-102

LB-102 is a Phase 3-ready oral, small molecule and a methylated derivative of amisulpride. In early 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals announced positive data from a four-week placebo-controlled, double-blinded, Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia. The Phase 2 trial demonstrated statistically significant benefit versus placebo at all doses studied, a potentially class leading safety profile among D2 antagonists and partial agonists, and positive effects on negative symptoms and cognition. LB-102 is advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial for acute schizophrenia and a Phase 2 clinical trial for bipolar depression. Additional expansion opportunities for LB-102 could include major depressive disorder (MDD), predominantly negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and agitation, as well as bipolar mania and cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

