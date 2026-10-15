Latus Bio to Participate In Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latus Bio, Inc. (Latus) a biotechnology company engineering gene therapies at scale, today announced that P. Peter Ghoroghchian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Latus Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place on October 20, 2026 in New York City at 2:45 p.m. ET. Registered investors attending the conference will have the opportunity to meet directly with members of the management team through scheduled one-on-one sessions. To request a meeting with the management team, please contact your Chardan salesperson.

About Latus Bio

Latus is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing devastating CNS and peripheral diseases via innovative and scalable gene therapies. The Company is advancing a broad therapeutics pipeline based on novel AAV capsid variants with potency and specificity. Latus is powered by a diverse team of visionary scientists, experienced clinicians, and leading industry executives. The Company has offices in Philadelphia, PA and in the Seaport in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.latusbio.com.

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