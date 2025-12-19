SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company’s management team will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 12 – 15, 2026.

Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Time: 9:00 – 9:40 AM PST

Webcast Link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317563-larimar-therapeutics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Following the conclusion of the presentation, a replay will be available for 30 days on the “Events and Presentations” page of Larimar’s website.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


Pennsylvania Events
Larimar Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring in Greater Philadelphia
December 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie