Laprophan Completes the Acquisition of Rivopharm, Accelerating Its International Expansion Strategy

CASABLANCA, Morocco & LUGANO, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laprophan Group, the pioneer and one of Morocco's leading pharmaceutical groups, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of a controlling stake in Rivopharm, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specialized in specialty medicines, dossier development, complex formulations and value-added pharmaceutical solutions, and operating its own industrial manufacturing site. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Rivopharm generates annual revenue of approximately US$100 million.

The acquisition represents a transformational milestone in Laprophan's development and marks the Group's first acquisition in Europe. The transaction significantly strengthens Laprophan's European footprint and accelerates its ambition to build a differentiated international pharmaceutical platform spanning Europe, Africa, the Middle East and selected global markets.

The acquisition was carried out through Europhan, Laprophan's Luxembourg-based European platform, reinforcing the Group's long-term ambition to structure its international expansion from a strategic European hub.

Laprophan already benefits from an international presence through its offices in India, the United Arab Emirates and Côte d'Ivoire. With the acquisition of Rivopharm, the Group adds a strategic European platform, including Rivopharm's Swiss industrial and development base, as well as its European subsidiaries, notably Rivopharm UK in the United Kingdom, Holsten Pharma in Germany and Sanoswiss in Lithuania. This expanded footprint enables Laprophan to strengthen its direct presence in Europe while leveraging a portfolio commercialized in more than 30 countries worldwide.

The combination brings together two highly complementary businesses with differentiated geographic footprints, strong industrial capabilities and meaningful commercial, regulatory and operational synergies. The transaction further enhances Laprophan's capabilities across pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and commercialization, including out-licensing partnerships with some of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies, while reinforcing Rivopharm's ability to accelerate its international expansion trajectory.

Integration initiatives are already underway, with both organizations working closely together to ensure a smooth transition and accelerate the implementation of joint strategic priorities. The initial integration phase is progressing as planned and further reinforces management's confidence in the strategic, operational and cultural alignment between the two organizations.

The transaction also marks a significant step in Laprophan's evolution from a leading Moroccan pharmaceutical group, already equipped with an international presence, into an increasingly international pharmaceutical platform, with further business model diversification and a growing presence in the attractive B2B pharmaceutical segment.

Dr. Farid Bennis, Chairman of Laprophan Group, said:

“This acquisition is a defining moment in Laprophan's history. It marks a new stage in our ambition to build an international pharmaceutical group rooted in Morocco, with strong industrial capabilities, scientific expertise and a long-term commitment to improving access to high-quality medicines.

For more than 75 years, Laprophan has grown on solid foundations: industrial excellence, trusted relationships with healthcare professionals and a continuous commitment to innovation. With Rivopharm, we are taking a strategic step forward by integrating a recognized European platform with complementary industrial, technical and regulatory capabilities.

This combination strengthens our international presence, diversifies our business model and accelerates our development in the B2B pharmaceutical segment. Together, Laprophan and Rivopharm are well positioned to build a stronger, more competitive and more diversified pharmaceutical group, able to serve partners and patients across multiple markets.”

Piero Poli, CEO of Rivopharm, said:

“Rivopharm was built with a clear ambition: to create an independent European pharmaceutical platform combining innovation, development expertise, manufacturing excellence and international partnerships. Today, by joining forces with Laprophan, we are taking that vision to the next level. Together, we bring highly complementary capabilities, strong entrepreneurial cultures and a shared commitment to long-term value creation. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our international expansion, unlock new opportunities for our products and partners, and build a diversified pharmaceutical group with a truly global reach. I am particularly proud that Rivopharm’s people, capabilities and European footprint will play a central role in shaping this exciting new chapter.”

BNP Paribas acted as exclusive financial advisor to Laprophan, alongside A&O Shearman as legal counsel.

Pharmacloud, together with Jenson and Orbsen, provided Commercial, Regulatory and Operational Due Diligence services, while PwC provided Financial, Tax, HR and Pensions Due Diligence services.

Rothschild & Co acted as exclusive financial advisor to Rivopharm, alongside White & Case as legal counsel. PwC provided Financial Due Diligence services.

About Rivopharm

Rivopharm is a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specialized in specialty medicines, dossier development, complex formulations and value-added pharmaceutical solutions, and operates its own industrial manufacturing site.

The company manages a proprietary portfolio of approximately 125 molecules and nearly 1,500 SKUs, distributed across more than 30 countries worldwide. Rivopharm generates annual revenue of approximately US$100 million.

Rivopharm operates a state-of-the-art, FDA-, TGA-, Swissmedic- and EU-approved manufacturing facility in Lugano, Switzerland, and maintains a direct presence through several European subsidiaries. Its main entities include Rivopharm SA in Switzerland, Rivopharm UK in the United Kingdom, Holsten Pharma in Germany and Sanoswiss in Lithuania.

This European platform enables Rivopharm to combine pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, dossier management, commercialization and B2B partnerships at an international scale. Rivopharm has established commercial positions across key European markets and partners with leading pharmaceutical companies through its B2B, out-licensing and dossier development activities.

About Laprophan

Founded more than 75 years ago, Laprophan is the pioneer and one of Morocco's leading pharmaceutical groups, with a diversified portfolio of more than 500 products spanning 14 therapeutic areas and revenues exceeding US$250 million.

Laprophan Group consists of Laprophan, Amanys Pharma, Botanic and Europhan.

The Group benefits from a long-standing presence in Morocco and an international footprint through its offices in India, the United Arab Emirates and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as activities across Africa, the Middle East and selected global markets.

Laprophan is recognized as a trusted partner to healthcare professionals, public health authorities and international pharmaceutical companies. The Group is pursuing a long-term strategy to build a diversified international pharmaceutical platform combining industrial capabilities, portfolio development, geographic expansion and strategic partnerships.

*Source: AETOSWire

Yasmina Dribina

press@laprophan.com