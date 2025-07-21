Lantern Pharma Secures EU Patent Allowance for LP-284, Bolstering Global IP Position for AI-Developed Cancer Therapy

The EU patent allowance strengthens the prior patent allowance for LP-284 in the US, Japan India and Mexico.

LP-284 has the potential to address B-cell lymphomas and other B-cell driven malignancies addressing a $4+ billion annual market need

LP-284 is in an active Phase 1 trial in the US focused on lymphomas and other B-cell cancers with a potential completion in late 2025

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage oncology company leveraging its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence (AI) platform to accelerate drug discovery, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a notice of allowance for a composition of matter patent covering its drug candidate LP-284. This patent, expected to be granted in the coming months with exclusivity through early 2039, strengthens Lantern's global intellectual property (IP) portfolio and supports the development and commercialization path for LP-284, a novel therapy in development for relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphomas (HGBL).

LP-284, a next-generation acylfulvene, was optimized using Lantern's RADR® platform, which identified its synthetically lethal mechanism targeting cancer cells with DNA damage repair deficiencies. Currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06132503), LP-284 has demonstrated preclinical potential in addressing aggressive NHL subtypes, including MCL and double-hit lymphoma (DHL). The drug candidate has earned Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. FDA for both MCL and HGBL, highlighting its role in tackling rare cancers with significant unmet needs.

Expanding Global Patent Protection

The EU patent complements a composition of matter patent granted in Japan (June 2024) and the U.S. (April 2023), with additional patent allowances grants in India and Mexico, and applications pending in China, Australia, Canada, and Korea. This expanding international IP portfolio positions LP-284 for global commercialization and strategic partnerships.

"The EU patent allowance for LP-284 is a critical milestone that enhances our ability to deliver this AI-advanced therapy to patients globally," said Panna Sharma, President and CEO of Lantern Pharma. "Our RADR® platform enabled us to rapidly advance LP-284's unique mechanism, achieving clinical trial readiness in under three years at a cost of approximately $1.5 to $2.0 million. This patent reinforces our commitment to precision oncology and creates opportunities for strategic collaborations with biotech partners."

Addressing Significant Market Need

LP-284 targets a global market estimated at $4 billion annually for blood cancers, driven by the rising incidence of NHL globally. Nearly all patients diagnosed with aggressive NHL subtypes like MCL will relapse after treatment, creating an urgent need for novel therapeutic approaches.

Lantern's RADR® platform, powered by over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and 200+ machine learning algorithms, has streamlined LP-284's development, reducing timelines and costs compared to traditional drug discovery. This efficiency and capability positions Lantern to attract investment and partnerships with biotech and pharma companies seeking innovative oncology solutions.

About LP-284

LP-284 is an investigational next-generation acylfulvene designed to exploit synthetic lethal interactions in cancer cells with DNA damage repair deficiencies. Developed with guidance from Lantern's AI platform RADR®, LP-284 represents a novel therapeutic approach for treating relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other hematologic malignancies. The compound is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06132503) to determine its safety profile, optimal dosing, and preliminary efficacy in patients with aggressive NHL subtypes who have failed standard therapies.

LP-284 has received multiple Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. FDA, including designations for mantle cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphomas, recognizing its potential to address significant unmet medical needs in rare cancer populations.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on accelerating and optimizing the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer therapies. Its RADR® platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to uncover novel therapeutic opportunities, accelerate drug development, and improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; expectations and estimates regarding clinical trial timing and patient enrollment; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding patient populations, potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "model," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the risk that we may not be able to secure sufficient future funding when needed and as required to advance and support our existing and planned clinical trials and operations, (ii) the risk that observations in preclinical studies and early or preliminary observations in clinical studies do not ensure that later observations, studies and development will be consistent or successful, (iii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iv) the risk that we may not be successful in licensing potential candidates or in completing potential partnerships and collaborations, (v) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (vi) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® AI platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (vii) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2025. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

