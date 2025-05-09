Lancens Technology Selected to Power Next Generation Connected Healthcare Solutions Through the Healthcare Impact Alliance

Lancens Technology, a leading developer of IoT connectivity solutions, today announced its selection as the core technology provider for The Healthcare Impact Alliance's (The HIA) groundbreaking Lifeline Healthwatch platform, which will power Connect America's next-generation connected healthcare devices.

Lancens will develop and manufacture the central WiFi 6 controlling module that serves as the foundation of the Lifeline Healthwatch system. This advanced module leverages the Infineon combo chip set paired with the Infineon dual core MCU to deliver superior connectivity and performance.

"Our collaboration with The HIA represents a significant advancement in connected healthcare technology," said Joe Liu, CEO of Lancens Technology. "By providing the core WiFi 6 architecture and developing with the HIA the revolutionary Instapair technology, we're creating a seamless user experience that will set new standards in the industry."

A key innovation of the partnership is the development of Instapair technology, a proprietary solution that streamlines device integration within the HIA Lifelog ecosystem. This technology enables automatic and secure transmission of WiFi credentials and user authentication, significantly simplifying the device setup process for healthcare providers and end users.

To further expand the capabilities of this ecosystem, Lancens and The HIA are launching a comprehensive SDK partner program. This program will enable third-party developers to integrate their solutions with the Lifelog ecosystem, with initial implementations targeted for Connect America and Lifeline watches scheduled for launch in Q4 2025.

"The combination of Lancens' WiFi 6 technology and our Instapair innovation creates a robust foundation for the future of connected healthcare," said Craig Smith, Executive Director of The Healthcare Impact Alliance. "This partnership enables us to deliver a truly integrated healthcare monitoring solution that prioritises both functionality and user experience."

The technology developed through this partnership will first be deployed in Connect America's Lifeline Healthwatch, with production validation testing scheduled for Q2 2025 and full-scale manufacturing to commence shortly thereafter.

About Lancens Technology:

Lancens Technology is a pioneer in IoT connectivity solutions, specialising in the development of advanced wireless communication modules and smart device technologies. With extensive experience in WiFi 6 implementation and IoT device management, Lancens continues to drive innovation in connected healthcare and smart home solutions.

