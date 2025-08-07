Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Antibody Testing and Treatment Recommendations Added to NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines for Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

VGCC antibody testing in conjunction with neurologic consultation can diagnose LEMS

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) now include new additions involving Lambert Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), amifampridine (FIRDAPSE®), and the tests for PQ- and N-type voltage-gated calcium channel (VGCC) antibodies.

The updated NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for SCLC relating to LEMS now include symptom specificity—characterized by proximal muscle weakness and autonomic dysfunction. Under “Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer” (SCL-A 2 of 2), the guidelines recommend diagnosis through a neurological evaluation, ideally in consultation with a neurologist, which may include testing for PQ- and N-type VGCC antibodies. Additionally, under “Principles of Supportive Care” (SCL-D), the guidelines recommend that amifampridine should be considered as a treatment in consultation with neurology.1

Approximately 50 percent of LEMS cases are associated with an underlying malignancy, most commonly SCLC. Literature suggests that LEMS is observed in 3 percent of SCLC patients. Based on an internal healthcare database analysis of SCLC claims, potentially 90 percent of LEMS patients with SCLC went undiagnosed. These undiagnosed LEMS patients may suffer from LEMS symptoms while undergoing treatment for SCLC.

“Early diagnosis of LEMS in SCLC is critical, as it may enable patients to have better outcomes if their LEMS symptoms are effectively treated while fighting SCLC. Accurate identification through VGCC antibody testing and comprehensive neurological evaluation is essential,” said William Andrews, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer, Catalyst. “The NCCN Guidelines are a trusted standard for guiding treatment decisions, and we believe this update will drive greater awareness. Ultimately, it will help patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers make more informed choices when addressing this serious unmet need.”

