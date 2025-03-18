Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff and Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) Partner to Deploy GTC’s Comprehensive Suite of Tissue and Liquid Biopsy Testing for Solid Tumor and Hematologic Neoplasms in Germany

COLOGNE, Germany & LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff, one of Germany’s largest and most renowned medical laboratories, and Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC), the global leader in RNA innovation, are excited to announce today the launch of their collaboration. With the innovative Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) DNA/RNA tests from GTC, Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff expands its broad analytical spectrum in pathology and hematology and provides physicians in Germany with deeper molecular insights for more precise diagnosis and therapy monitoring of solid tumors and hematologic neoplasms. Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff will, with support from GTC, utilize the proven GTC portfolio of tissue and liquid biopsy testing for hematologic neoplasms and solid tumors. Particularly, comprehensive RNA analysis represents a significant advance in clinical utility for the diagnosis and care of cancer patients. Through expanded and deeper molecular analyses, physicians receive the best possible foundation for developing optimized precision treatment plans and improving therapy outcomes.





As a member of the GTC cooperative (Co-Op) group, Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff will gain access to leading edge group proprietary capabilities and datasets and the opportunity to participate in coordinated global research and development and associated clinical trial programs, and so accelerate and enhance its contribution to the development of precision medicine in the German healthcare landscape. Having Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff join the Co-Op will strengthen the scientific and medical experience within the group, continue the extension of its geographic reach, and deepen and widen its patient access footprint.

Professor Hilmar Wisplinghoff, Managing Partner at Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff, stated, “We are excited to partner with GTC and to bring cutting-edge advances in genomics and precision medicine into the German healthcare space. We believe that together we can be at the forefront of developing and deploying products and services that offer ‘step change’ patient outcomes in the treatment of cancers in Germany.”

Dr. Maher Albitar, Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer at GTC, added, “We are very thrilled to partner with Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff in adapting and bringing to Germany our proven and comprehensive portfolio of tissue and liquid biopsy tests for Hematologic Neoplasms and Solid Tumors. Both our companies are focused on innovation and serving patients, and through our partnership we aim to be instrumental in driving the democratization of genomic testing in Germany and making it available and affordable to every patient with cancer.”

About Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff

Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff improves patient care by providing highest quality laboratory diagnostics to hospitals, medical practices, universities, health departments and other medical entities 24/7/365. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Uta Wisplinghoff, it has become one of the largest independent private medical laboratories in Western Europe. Based in Cologne, Germany, the laboratory offers comprehensive testing capabilities to national and international clients covering all areas of clinical pathology with experienced board-certified medical specialists. It is accredited according to DIN EN ISO 15189, ensuring the highest standards in medical laboratory quality and competence.

For additional information on Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff please go to wisplinghoff.de

About GTC

Genomic Testing Cooperative [GTC], the global leader in RNA innovation, is a privately owned molecular testing company located in Lake Forest, California. Since its inception in 2018, GTC has been focused on facilitating the acceleration of access to NGS-enabled precision medicine in Oncology through innovative science and differentiated business models and practices and has grown through the realization of these strategies to become a leading partner/provider in the Oncology NGS space helping healthcare organizations to tackle the biggest problems in Next Generation Sequencing for Oncology today.

For additional information on GTC please go to genomictestingcooperative.com

Forward Looking Statements

All of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on GTC and Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff management’s current expectations and includes statements regarding the value of Molecular profiling, testing, therapy, and the ability of testing to provide clinically useful information. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff or GTC undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

