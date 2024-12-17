Labcorp Launches H5 Bird Flu Test in the U.S., Now Available for Order through Physicians

New test supports public health preparedness efforts and testing infrastructure amid multistate outbreak of H5 bird flu in poultry and dairy cows

BURLINGTON, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the commercial availability of its new H5 bird flu molecular test to aid in the diagnosis of human infection with H5 bird flu. The test is available in the United States to physicians to order for patients suspected of infection with the H5N1 virus.*

The test launch comes amid a multistate outbreak of H5 bird flu in poultry and dairy cows, with several recent human cases in U.S. dairy and poultry workers. While the current public health risk remains low, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring human cases carefully, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is facilitating comprehensive surveillance of the nation’s milk supply and dairy herds, and Labcorp’s test can be used to evaluate potential human exposure.

Labcorp developed this commercially available test with support from the CDC to increase access and testing capacity to support public health preparedness strategies.

“As we continue to monitor developments related to the H5N1 virus, Labcorp is dedicated to equipping healthcare providers with the critical diagnostic tools they need to address emerging infectious disease threats,” said Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Labcorp. “By leveraging Labcorp’s scientific expertise and extensive testing capacity, we are contributing to a proactive public health preparedness strategy, putting testing resources and infrastructure in place to detect and respond to human cases of H5 bird flu.”

Healthcare providers suspecting patients of H5 bird flu infection can collect a nasopharyngeal swab specimen at the point of care and submit it to Labcorp for analysis. Labcorp’s test uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology and a specific reagent validated to determine the presence of the H5 virus genetic material. Results are reported to the patient and physician.

Labcorp’s collaboration with the CDC on the H5 bird flu test is the latest in a series of collaborations that have provided testing infrastructure and capacity for emerging viruses that cause infectious diseases in humans, including Zika, SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and mpox.

*Test not yet available in New York State.

