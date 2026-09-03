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Kyverna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a late-stage clinical immunology company pioneering transformative therapies for people with neurologic autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the following upcoming conferences:

2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 9th, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Monday, September 14th, 2026
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside chat and investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 15th, 2026
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at ir.kyvernatx.com. Archived replays of all events will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a late-stage clinical immunology company pioneering differentiated therapies with curative potential for neurologic autoimmune diseases. Kyverna’s lead autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy candidate, miv-cel (mivocabtagene autoleucel, KYV-101), has demonstrated the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Kyverna is advancing its potentially first-in-class neuroimmunology franchise with its recently completed registrational trial in stiff person syndrome and an ongoing registrational trial for generalized myasthenia gravis. The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, as well as next generation innovations to expand patient access and evaluate future indications. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

Contact:
Investors: InvestorRelations@kyvernatx.com
Media: media@kyvernatx.com


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