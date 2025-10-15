Kyoto University Engineering Ph.D. Team Achieves Technology Transformation in Chengdu; LivingPhoenix’s Biomimetic Collagen Rated “International Leading-Edge”

—— Globally Pioneering POGMENT Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen Debuts at Chinese Biomaterials Congress 2025

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chinese Biomaterials Congress recently convened in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, bringing together a prestigious gathering of leading minds in the field. Attendees included Chinese Academy of Engineering academicians Zhang Xingdong and Wang Yingjun, Chinese Academy of Sciences academicians Chen Xuesi, Tang Peifu, and Chen Chunying, alongside renowned international experts such as U.S. National Academy of Engineering member Leonard Pinchuk, UK Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering Fellow Molly Stevens, Professor Ki Dong Park (Fellow of the Korean Academy of Science and Technology and President of the 2024 World Biomaterials Congress), and Professor Kunio Ishikawa, President of the Japanese Society for Biomaterials. The assembly engaged in profound discussions on the frontiers and application prospects of biomaterials.

LivingPhoenix Regenerative Technologies Development (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., recognized as the world's first scientific innovation company exclusively dedicated to the research, development, and translation of triple-helix biomimetic collagen, was invited to the Congress. The company systematically presented its proprietary research achievements in triple-helix biomimetic collagen for the first time, garnering significant attention from attending scholars, experts, and industry representatives.

At the session on Biomimetic and Life-Like Materials, Mr. Qin Xingjiong, Founder of LivingPhoenix® and Committee Member of the Rehabilitation Biomaterials Branch of the Chinese Society for Biomaterials, delivered an academic report titled "Safety and Efficacy Evaluation of a Chemically Synthesized Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen and Latest Research Progress." The report detailed research collaboratively completed by his team with Beijing Hospital, Peking University Third Hospital, the Ninth People's Hospital of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and The University of Tokyo, among other institutions. The study, with Professor Zhao Hongyi of Beijing Hospital and Professor Dong Jiying of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital serving as corresponding authors, featured Dr. Zhang Xinling of Beijing Hospital as the first author and Dr. Li Kexin of The University of Tokyo as a co-first author. Contributors included Lu Nan, Dr. Takafumi Takebayashi, Dr. Zhou Boyu, and Xie Hongbin. The related peer-reviewed paper was published in the SCI Q1 journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology in April 2025. The paper concluded that the biomimetic collagen component is safe, structurally stable, thermally stable, and demonstrates good biocompatibility and functionality in both in vitro and in vivo experiments, with significant potential for promotion and application in regenerative biomedicine.

This achievement originates from fundamental research initiated in 2001 by Professor Masao Tanihara, Doctor of Engineering from Kyoto University, Japan. Developed in collaboration with the Nara Institute of Science and Technology, Kyoto University Faculty of Medicine, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, and Nagoya University Graduate School, among others, the initial technological system was formed over a decade, receiving national-level support from Japanese programs including the "Knowledge Cluster Initiative" and "University Venture Creation Project." In 2023, Dr. Takafumi Takebayashi, holder of the first-generation technology, joined LivingPhoenix® with the relevant intellectual property. The company concurrently established a core R&D team led by Dr. Zhou Boyu of The University of Tokyo, fostering continuous iteration and innovation through collaboration with Peking University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Naval Medical University, the University of Science and Technology of China, and the Tianfu Jincheng Laboratory (Frontier Medical Center). This effort achieved technological upgrades from version 1.0 to 2.0, resulting in the grant of several invention patents and the filing of multiple PCT international patent applications.

According to an assessment by Dr. Zheng Yongli, a Patent Attorney at Chengdu Gaoyuan Intellectual Property Agency, a search and analysis of 240 global peer patents and their technical solutions confirmed that the Biomimetic Collagen Technology version 1.0 is globally pioneering and internationally leading. Its version 2.0 further enhances stability and self-assembly characteristics through the "Polymerization-Induced Self-Assembly (PISA) in water" process. Notably, it represents the world's first visualization of collagen fibrils using 300 kV Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscopy to capture the ultrastructure of "collagen fibrils," verifying the repeatability and consistency of self-assembled morphological features across multiple production batches, thus also possessing a "globally pioneering and internationally leading" attribute.

The product currently boasts a stable triple-helix structure and collagen fibrils, effectively addressing issues common in commercially available collagen products, such as short duration of effect and suboptimal biological functionality. It also demonstrates a cost-leading advantage in its synthesis process. Amid national policies encouraging the development of domestically pioneered, internationally leading high-end medical devices, related achievements have successfully completed registration with the NMPA's Medical Device Master File and filing as a cosmetic ingredient. Among these, the injectable biomimetic collagen lyophilized fiber has passed the classification review as a Class III medical device. Subsequent product lines suitable for functional cosmetics, medical dressings, fillers/implants, tissue engineering, and other application scenarios are slated for gradual release.

