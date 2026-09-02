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Kyntra Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyntra Bio (Nasdaq: KYNB) today announced that the company’s management will be attending and presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 14-16, 2026, in New York, NY.

Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer of Kyntra Bio, will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, September 15 at 4:00 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

Kyntra Bio’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright. The live audio webcast of the event will also be available to investors and other interested parties on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Kyntra Bio Investor webpage at www.kyntrabio.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Kyntra Bio
Kyntra Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies in oncology and rare disease. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in Europe, Japan, China, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate the development plan for the Phase 3 trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.kyntrabio.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
David DeLucia, CFA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
ir@kyntrabio.com 


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