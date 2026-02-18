SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kyntra Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 17, 2026

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyntra Bio (Nasdaq: KYNB), formerly FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN), today announced that the company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date & Time: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 2:40-3:10 PM ET
Location: Virtual
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date & Time: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 2:20-2:50 PM ET
Location: Miami, FL
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/

Kyntra Bio’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request a meeting. A replay of the presentations will be posted, when available, to the Kyntra Bio website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors and Media section for 90 days.

About Kyntra Bio
Kyntra Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies in oncology and rare disease. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate the development plan for the Phase 3 trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46, is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.kyntrabio.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
David DeLucia, CFA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
ir@kyntrabio.com 


Northern California Events
