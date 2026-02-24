SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events: 

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on March 3 at 9:10 a.m. ET;
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on March 10 at 11:20 a.m. ET; and
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on March 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

In addition, the Company will participate in the UBS Biotech Summit Miami and Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on March 9 and March 11, respectively.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following the events. 

About Kymera Therapeutics 
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn

Investor Contact: 
Justine Koenigsberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300 

Media Contact:
Matthew Henson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
mhenson@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


Massachusetts Events
