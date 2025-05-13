Kuros Biosciences to share latest MagnetOs™ market impact and strategic priorities at Capital Market Day in Zürich



Kuros Biosciences to share latest MagnetOs™ market impact and strategic priorities at Capital Markets Day in Zürich

Schlieren (Zürich), Switzerland, May 13, 2025 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or the “Company”) a leader in innovative biologic technologies, is pleased to announce today’s Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 9am CEST, at the Hyatt Regency Zürich Airport, The Circle, Zürich, Switzerland. The event will also be available virtually via live webcast.

Capital Markets Day will provide institutional investors, analysts, and the media with an opportunity to hear directly from the Kuros leadership team about the company’s breakthrough science, global commercial strategy, and transformative approach to bone healing. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the market performance of MagnetOs, its clinical efficacy, and the company’s strategic priorities. Kuros will also provide updates on its expanding global footprint, new market opportunities, and continued innovation in both spinal and extremity applications. Joining the Kuros leadership team will be a U.S. orthopedic surgeon explaining the power of MagnetOs from the surgeon and patient perspective.

Key highlights of the presentation will include:

An overview of MagnetOs, Kuros’ proprietary bone healing technology, which has been shown to deliver more predictable fusions in surgical procedures. In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs demonstrated nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft, with even more significant results among active smokers which is traditionally a high-risk patient group. *1 -3 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGrip™ – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth without added cells or growth factors. †4-9

MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGrip™ – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth without added cells or growth factors. Kuros’s global commercial strategy, including the ongoing expansion of MagnetOs across new markets. The company is targeting both spinal and extremity markets, with an anticipated growth trajectory in the U.S., Europe, and many markets in the rest of the world. Kuros is also leveraging its strategic alliance with Medtronic to broaden market access and accelerate product adoption globally.

A look at Kuros’ commitment to science, with seven Level I human clinical trials currently underway, demonstrating the ability of MagnetOs to promote bone growth and fusion across various surgical applications.

Surgeon perspective with a patient story and clinical insights from Dr. Greg Berlet, a leading orthopedic surgeon, sharing firsthand experiences and explaining why MagnetOs is becoming the preferred choice for surgeons in extremity surgeries.

How Kuros is transforming the business to manage the company's strong growth and achieve operational leverage.

"Kuros is at the forefront of science and innovation in the orthobiologic space, and we are thrilled to share the progress we have made with MagnetOs as well as our long-term vision," said Chris Fair, CEO of Kuros Biosciences. "As we scale our business and expand into new markets, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and driving shareholder value through continued innovation, strategic partnerships, and global growth."

Webcast

For further information, please contact:

About MagnetOs

MagnetOsTM is a bone graft like no other: thanks to its NeedleGripTM surface technology, it grows bone even in soft tissues.‡10 This surface technology provides traction for our body’s vitally important ‘pro-healing’ immune cells (M2 macrophages).†§4,10 This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells – and form new bone throughout the graft.†¶11-13 The growing body of science behind NeedleGrip is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more predictable fusion.†#4

Indications Statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across four continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

* Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.1

† Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.

‡ In large animal models.

§ MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA as an osteoinductive bone graft.

¶ For a 510(k)-cleared synthetic bone graft.

# MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion.

