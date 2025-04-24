Kura Oncology to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (800) 245-3047 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9765 for international callers and entering the conference ID: KURAQ1. A live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available here or online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.kuraoncology.com.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates, designed to target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral menin inhibitor, is the first and only investigational therapy to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant (NPM1-m) AML. In November 2024, Kura entered into a global strategic collaboration agreement with Kyowa Kirin to develop and commercialize ziftomenib for AML and other hematologic malignancies. Enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-m AML has been completed, and in the second quarter of 2025, the companies announced submission of an NDA for ziftomenib for the treatment of adult patients with R/R NPM1-m AML. Kura and Kyowa Kirin are conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-m and KMT2A-rearranged AML. KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies for patients with various solid tumors. Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

