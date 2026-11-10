Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2026

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced that management will take part in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 17, 2026 in London, England

Fireside chat scheduled for 8:00 am GMT

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

December 1, 2026 in Coral Gables, Florida

Fireside chat scheduled for 2:10 pm ET

Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

December 2, 2026 in Miami, Florida

Fireside chat scheduled for 10:20 am ET





Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of the Company’s website . Archived versions of the webcasts will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit www.krystalbio.com to learn more or follow us on L inkedIn and X .