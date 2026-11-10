Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2026

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced that management will take part in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following conferences:
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
- November 17, 2026 in London, England
- Fireside chat scheduled for 8:00 am GMT
9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
- December 1, 2026 in Coral Gables, Florida
- Fireside chat scheduled for 2:10 pm ET
Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
- December 2, 2026 in Miami, Florida
- Fireside chat scheduled for 10:20 am ET
Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of the Company’s website. Archived versions of the webcasts will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website for at least 30 days.
About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit www.krystalbio.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com