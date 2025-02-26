SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Krystal Biotech to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025, in Boston. Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a fireside chat scheduled at 1:50 pm ET and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 1:50 pm ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com

Pennsylvania Events
Krystal Biotech
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of the University of Pennsylvania
Business
Philadelphia’s Life Sciences Scene Making Its Mark
February 20, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring in Pennsylvania
February 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner