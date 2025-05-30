Kodiak Sciences to Present at 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases, announced today that Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9:20am ET (6:20am PT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform® uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's maturing pipeline includes three late-phase clinical assets, all three targeting Phase 3 topline data in 2026.

