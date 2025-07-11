Kodiak Sciences to Host Investor R&D Day on July 16, 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif. , July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics, announced today it will host an investor R&D Day webcast on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 4:00 pm ET to 5:30 pm ET.

The virtual event will feature a comprehensive overview of Kodiak's three late-phase clinical assets (tarcocimab, KSI-501, KSI-101) through presentations from members of Kodiak's senior leadership team complemented by distinguished industry experts.

A live webcast of this event will be available to investors and other interested parties.

Registration for the event is available here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/crrqmwef, as well as on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at https://ir.kodiak.com.

A recording of the webcast and presentation can be viewed as early as 24 hours after the event.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform® uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's maturing pipeline includes three late-phase clinical assets, all three targeting Phase 3 topline data in 2026.

